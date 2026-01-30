Dr. Victoria Garcia Wins ‘Founder of the Year’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Victoria “Vee-Vee” Garcia , founder and CEO of Vee-Vee LLC , has been awarded Founder of the Year at the Influencer Magazine Awards ( IMA ) on January 30, 2026, recognizing her for redefining how brands are built, restored, and led in the modern global economy.Known internationally as The Brand Doctor, Dr. Garcia has distinguished herself through a philosophy that treats brands not as visual assets, but as living systems. Rather than focusing on surface-level redesigns, her work centers on diagnosis, restoration, and strategic reconstruction. Through her proprietary Brand Doctor™ Method, she restores purpose, emotional resonance, authority, alignment, and monetization power, allowing brands that have lost momentum to return stronger, clearer, and more influential than before.Reflecting on the honor, Dr. Garcia shared, “This award represents more than a personal milestone. It affirms the work of rebuilding what others are quick to discard. I’ve always believed that brands carry stories, energy, and responsibility. Being recognized for restoring their heartbeat and helping leaders rise into their true authority is deeply meaningful to me.”At Vee-Vee LLC, Dr. Garcia’s approach to strategic leadership and brand consulting is trauma-informed, legacy-focused, and built for high-impact execution. She works closely with founders, CEOs, and executives to transform vision into structured blueprints for long-term success, guiding them through moments of reinvention, crisis, and expansion with precision and discretion. Her work is grounded in the belief that great brands do not need to start from scratch, they need revival rooted in clarity and truth. Holding a Doctorate in Business Administration with a specialization in Strategic Leadership, Dr. Garcia bridges academic depth with real-world application. Her methodology integrates organizational psychology, identity reconstruction, and leadership science, ensuring that every brand she touches is not only positioned for growth, but built to endure. The result is leadership that commands trust, presence that carries authority, and brands that resonate on a global scale.Beyond private consulting, Dr. Garcia is cultivating a global community of visionary leaders through her platforms, The Icon Circle and The Sanctuary Circle, and through her forthcoming book, The Doctrine. Her influence extends across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India, where her work continues to shape conversations around power, femininity, leadership, and legacy in entrepreneurship.Speaking on what the Founder of the Year title represents, she added, “This recognition proves that we can build with discipline, lead with grace, and create global influence without compromising who we are. This award isn’t just a win for me, it signals a shift toward structurally sound, self-built legacies as the future of leadership.”With her Founder of the Year win at IMA 2026, Dr. Victoria “Vee-Vee” Garcia stands as a defining force in modern brand leadership. Through Vee-Vee LLC and The Brand Doctor™ Method, she continues to revive brands, restore leaders, and architect legacies designed not just to be seen but to last.

