Quality Builds the Foundation - Rizhao Wanjia Purification Workshop Empowers the Safe Production of Disposable Products

RIZHAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The purification workshop of Rizhao Wanjia International Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. has been officially put into use, focusing on the production of PE disposable gloves, Plastic Wrap , aprons, self-sealing bags and other products. With air shower dust removal and multi-layer disinfection as the core, the workshop has built a full-process clean protection system. It isolates pollution from the source, ensures that products meet food-grade and medical-grade safety standards, builds a solid defense line for consumers' health, and demonstrates the enterprise's ultimate pursuit of quality.1.Air Shower System: The "First Line of Defense for Cleanliness" for Personnel EntryThe air shower system of the purification workshop is the core defense line to block external pollutants from entering. All staff and materials entering the workshop must first pass through the air shower room. High-speed clean air flows are sprayed from multiple angles to instantly remove particles such as dust and hair attached to the surface of clothing and materials. The air shower room is equipped with an intelligent sensing device that automatically triggers the air-blowing program, and the air-blowing duration is strictly set to 30 seconds to ensure thorough cleaning without dead ends. This link cuts off the possibility of pollutants being carried by personnel and materials from the source, prevents dust and other impurities from affecting the purity of PE products, creates a clean initial environment for subsequent production, and ensures that every product has safety guarantees from the starting point of production.2.Multi-Layer Disinfection: Building a Comprehensive Aseptic BarrierThe purification workshop adopts a "three-dimensional disinfection system" to achieve all-round aseptic protection of the production environment. In terms of air disinfection, it is equipped with ultraviolet disinfection lamps and plasma air purifiers, which perform fixed-duration disinfection before and after work every day to continuously purify the air and kill floating bacteria. For the disinfection of the ground and equipment, food-grade disinfectants are used. The staff wipe and clean them daily in accordance with standardized procedures, and the key areas are disinfected intensively every 4 hours. The production water undergoes multi-stage filtration and ultraviolet sterilization treatment to ensure that it meets the safety standards for water used in the production of food-contact materials. These multi-layer disinfection measures cover all scenarios such as air, ground, equipment and water sources, completely eliminating the risk of microbial pollution and making Pe Gloves , aprons and other products that are in direct contact with food or the human body safer and more reliable.3. Clean Environment: Guaranteeing the Core Quality of ProductsThrough a sophisticated air purification system, the purification workshop controls the concentration of dust particles and microorganisms in the room within strict standard ranges, providing a high-cleanliness environment for the production of PE disposable products. During the production process, the clean environment can effectively prevent impurities from mixing into the raw materials, avoid stains and spots on the product surface, and ensure that the core properties of PE gloves (such as flexibility) and plastic wrap (such as sealing performance) are not affected. At the same time, the clean environment reduces the pollution risk of products during production, enabling the products to meet the national safety standards for food-contact plastic materials and products. Whether it is for daily household use, catering industry application or medical auxiliary scenarios, it can provide users with a safe and reliable experience.4. Industrial Upgrade: Demonstrating Corporate Responsibility and StrengthThe put-in-use of the purification workshop is an important measure for Rizhao Wanjia International Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. to promote industrial upgrading and fulfill its quality commitment. As consumers' requirements for the safety of disposable products continue to increase, the company has taken the initiative to increase investment, introduce advanced purification production equipment and technology, and improve product quality from the perspective of the production environment, which reflects the enterprise's high sense of responsibility for consumers' health. At the same time, the completion and operation of the purification workshop have further improved the company's production capacity and core competitiveness, enabling the company to occupy a more favorable position in the PE disposable product market and lay a solid foundation for the long-term development of the enterprise. In the future, the company will continue to adhere to the concept of "clean production and quality first" and provide more safe and high-quality disposable products for the market.

