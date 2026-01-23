Eligible foreign nationals can use the “automated immigration clearance channels” at the Zhuhai-Macao Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

MACAU, January 23 - For the full implementation of the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Macao Public Security Police Force, Macao Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau, and Zhuhai Entry Exit Border Inspection Station have been nurturing partnership to deepen cooperation by actively fostering technological advance and diligently building the smart infrastructure for ports. The concerted efforts aim to fully enhance immigration clearance efficiency and service quality, promote smooth movement of people across the Greater Bay Area, and contribute to Macao’s integration into the national development plan.

On a pilot basis since October 28 2024, the immigration inspection authorities of Macao and Zhuhai have firstly broadened the access to the “joint inspection automated channels” installed at the Hengqin Port, enabling three types of foreign passport holders to utilize this facility. According to statistical data, foreign passport holders made use of the “joint inspection automated channels” installed at the Hengqin Port for immigration clearance on 34000 instances during 2025.

In light of the smooth operation of the said facility at the Hengqin Port, which facilitates the cross-area movement of foreign nationals, the Macao and Zhuhai immigration inspection authorities have agreed to broaden the scope of the “joint inspection automated channels” installed at the Zhuhai-Macao Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to cover the aforementioned identical categories of foreign passport holders, starting from January 26 2026.

The eligibility criteria follow the same standards as in the Hengqin Port:

1）Individuals aged 7 or above with a minimum height of 1.2 meters, holding a foreign passport and in possession of a Foreigner Permanent Resident ID Card of the PRC, and fulfilling the criteria for visa-free entry and exemption from Prior Authorization into Macao*;

2）Individuals aged 7 or above with a minimum height of 1.2 meters, holding a foreign e-passport and in possession of a Foreigner’s Residence Permit of the PRC valid for over 6 months, and fulfilling the criteria of visa-free entry and exemption from Prior Authorization into Macao*;

3）Macao residents of foreign nationality holding a Macao Resident Identity Card that are aged 7 or above and with a minimum height of 1.2 meters, in addition to the possession of any of the following documents:

– a foreign passport (along with the possession of a Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card of the PRC);

– a foreign e-passport (along with the possession of a Foreigner’s Residence Permit of the PRC valid for over 6 months);

– a foreign e-passport (along with the possession of a multiple-entry Chinese visa valid for over 6 months).

* Please refer to Article 9 of Administrative Regulation No. 38/2021, it provides that foreign nationals entering Macao who are eligible for visa-free entry or exemption from a Prior Authorization to Enter include those nationals or residents of countries or regions that have been granted exemption under the Chief Executive Dispatch (for details refer to https://www.gov.mo/zh-hant/services/ps-1474/ps-1474b); individuals holding a Special Authorization to Stay in Macao (such as non-resident workers and their family members, non-local students, and others); and holders of Hong Kong Resident Identity Card, among others.

Foreign passport holders meeting the aforementioned criteria are required to register in advance for the automated immigration clearance of the two places. The foreign passport holders that are already eligible for using the “automated immigration clearance channels” installed at the Hengqin Port, following the roll out of the current measure, can also use the same automated channels that installed at the Zhuhai-Macao Passenger Inspection Hall of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Port. Without re-registration, they can directly undergo streamlined immigration clearance through “one line-up, one document scan, plus one biometric check”. These fast-track procedures can significantly shorten wait times for immigration clearance. Beyond that, eligible foreign nationals, subsequent to their registration for the automated immigration clearance of Macao, can concurrently utilize the “two-gate automated channels” installed at other ports of Macao, including the Barrier Gate (Portas do Cerco), Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, Taipa Ferry Terminal, Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal, Passenger Inspection Hall of the Macao International Airport, and the Hong Kong-Macao Passenger Inspection Hall of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

The Macao Public Security Police Force and the Macao Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau remain dedicated to optimizing immigration services and have introduced a suite of facilitation measures to expedite the immigration clearance procedures for foreign nationals. Notable initiatives include most foreign-passport passengers to remain on board for immigration clearance at the port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. Even more, passengers of more countries and regions have now been enabled to register for accessing the automated immigration clearance service of Macao. These measures significantly move the needle on the overall passenger-clearance efficiency, promoting Macao’s immigration accessibility for international tourists and business travelers. In the future, the Public Security Police Force and Macao Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau will, in a joint effort with the Zhuhai Entry Exit Border Inspection Station and other relevant authorities, actively study and formulate more versatile clearance measures on an ongoing basis, in an effort to enhance digital and physical port infrastructure and build a smart environment for the ports. These initiatives facilitate Macao’s movement of people with Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries or regions, and gear towards the implementation of integrated development for the Greater Bay Area.

To register for Macao’s automated immigration clearance:

https://www.gov.mo/en/services/ps-1474/ps-1474g/

Registration procedures and required documents:

https://www.fsm.gov.mo/psp/eng/psp_top7_sm_21_3.html