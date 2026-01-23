CBP seizes more than $1.2 million in assorted narcotics at Anzalduas International Bridge

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge seized $1,119,000 worth of alleged cocaine, $54,000 of alleged fentanyl and $87,000 of alleged heroin in two separate incidents over the weekend.

“Our CBP officers’ expertise with our tools and technology is second to none,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

On Jan. 17, CBP officers encountered a RAM 1500 attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for further review utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 14 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 32.18 pounds concealed within the vehicle.

The following day, CBP officers encountered a Ford sedan attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 22 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 52.07 pounds, one package of alleged fentanyl with a weight of 2.33 pounds and two packages of alleged heroin with a combined weight of 4.58 pounds concealed within the vehicle.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents arrested the drivers and initiated criminal investigations.

