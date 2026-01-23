San Diego ports seize nearly 33,000 pounds of dangerous narcotics worth $111 million

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection San Diego Field Office released its quarterly recap for October-December 2025, highlighting its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders. In that period, CBP officers intercepted nearly 33,000 pounds of narcotics valued at $111 million. These seizures represent the tireless efforts of CBP personnel to disrupt illegal activity.

On Nov. 6, 2025, CBP Officers at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility extracted 130 packages of fentanyl with a total weight of 309.97 pounds and an estimated street value of $1,198,100 concealed in a tractor trailer. Officers canceled the driver’s visa and arrested him for narcotics transportation. CBP seized the tractor-trailer and narcotics.

The following are a few examples from the quarter:

On Nov. 6, 2025, at 12:20 p.m., CBP officers at the Calexico West Port of Entry intercepted a vehicle. During a secondary inspection, an X-ray scan revealed anomalies. Officers discovered 17.28 pounds of fentanyl powder, 90.94 pounds of cocaine and 165.39 pounds of heroin concealed within the spare tire, rear fenders, center console and firewall of a Dodge truck. The narcotics had a combined estimated street value of $2,480,714. Officers took the driver, a lawful permanent resident, into custody and turned the individual over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. On Nov. 4, 2025, CBP officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry intercepted a woman driving a pickup. Officers found 40 packages of fentanyl powder weighing 101.36 pounds concealed in a compartment within the truck bed. CBP canceled the driver’s visa and trusted traveler status for importing narcotics. CBP also seized the drugs and pickup. On Nov. 6, 2025, a CBP officer at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility referred a tractor-trailer for further inspection after an X-ray scan revealed anomalies in the trailer’s roof rails. An officer drilled into the rails and extracted a white powdery substance. Officers handcuffed the driver and, while using personal protective equipment, extracted 130 packages of fentanyl with a total weight of 309.97 pounds and an estimated street value of $1,198,100. CBP canceled the driver’s visa and arrested him for narcotics transportation. CBP seized the tractor-trailer and narcotics. On Nov. 18, 2025, a CBP officer referred a tractor-trailer for an intensive examination. After officers found anomalies and a CBP narcotics dog alerted to the trailer, officers escorted the driver to a security office. Using personal protective equipment, officers extracted 357 packages. The packages contained 2,187 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,389 pounds of cocaine and 2.64 pounds of heroin, with a total value of $15,502,144. CBP canceled the driver’s visa, and he was returned to Mexico. CBP seized the tractor-trailer and narcotics. On Nov. 29, 2025, CBP officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry intercepted a 45-year-old man driving a pickup. They found 26 packages concealed in the truck bed containing 260.67 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.36 pounds of cocaine. The total value was $444,272. Officers arrested the driver for narcotics importation, and CBP seized the drugs and pickup.

“These significant seizures demonstrate the unwavering commitment and vigilance of our officers in protecting our nation’s borders,” said San Diego Director of Field Operations Sidney Aki. “Intercepting over 33,000 pounds of narcotics valued at more than $111 million in a three-month period is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our team. We remain steadfast in our mission to disrupt the flow of dangerous drugs into our communities and safeguard the American public.”

CBP reminds the public that individuals must declare all items they are bringing into the United States, including currency and agricultural products. Failure to do so can result in penalties or seizure of the items.

Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on X or Instagram at @DFOSanDiegoCA for breaking news, current events, human interest stories, and visual imagery.