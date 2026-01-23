Wheat Middling Market Size US$51.0 Bn by 2033 Driven by Rising Animal Feed Demand

Global wheat middling market to grow from US$37.5 Bn in 2026 to US$51.0 Bn by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during 2026–2033.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wheat middling market is expected to experience steady and sustained expansion over the forecast period, driven by rising demand from the animal feed industry, increasing focus on cost-efficient feed ingredients, and growing awareness of by-product utilization in grain processing. The market size is likely to be valued at US$ 37.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach approximately US$ 51.0 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033.

Wheat middlings, a by-product of wheat milling that includes bran, shorts, germ, and flour fragments, play a vital role in livestock and poultry feed formulations. Their balanced nutritional composition, which includes fiber, protein, and energy, makes them an attractive and economical alternative to traditional feed ingredients. As feed manufacturers seek to optimize costs while maintaining nutritional standards, wheat middlings are gaining increasing acceptance across multiple livestock segments.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth

One of the primary drivers of the global wheat middling market is the expanding livestock sector, particularly in regions with high grain production and established milling industries. Wheat middlings offer a cost-effective source of nutrients for ruminants, swine, and poultry, helping producers manage feed costs amid fluctuating prices of conventional ingredients such as corn and soybean meal.

Another key growth driver is the increasing volatility in global feed grain markets. As feed manufacturers seek to diversify ingredient sourcing and reduce dependence on a limited set of raw materials, wheat middlings are being increasingly incorporated into feed rations. Their availability as a by-product of flour milling ensures a relatively stable supply, especially in regions with large-scale wheat processing operations.

Segmentation Analysis

By Application

• Animal Feed

• Pet Food

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

By Animal

• Ruminants

• Poultry

• Swine

• Cattle

By Source

• Conventional

• Organic

Regional Insights

Leading Regional Markets

Regionally, North America holds a prominent position in the global wheat middling market, supported by extensive wheat production, a mature flour milling industry, and a well-established livestock sector. The United States, in particular, benefits from large-scale wheat processing facilities and strong demand from cattle and dairy producers, making it a key contributor to global market revenues.

Europe represents another significant market, driven by high wheat output and strict regulations promoting sustainable feed practices. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are major consumers of wheat middlings, particularly in ruminant and swine feed. The region’s focus on traceability and quality assurance further supports the use of standardized wheat by-products in animal nutrition.

Fastest-Growing Region

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by rapid population growth, increasing urbanization, and rising consumption of animal protein. As feed manufacturers in the region seek cost-effective alternatives to conventional grains, wheat middlings are gaining acceptance as a viable feed ingredient. Investments in modern milling infrastructure and expanding feed production capacity further support regional market growth.

Unique Features and Innovations in the Market

The modern wheat middling market is evolving through advancements in processing technology, quality control, and supply chain management. One of the key differentiators is the ability to produce more consistent and nutritionally optimized wheat middlings through improved milling techniques. Advanced separation and blending technologies allow mills to tailor by-product composition to meet specific feed requirements.

Digital transformation is also influencing the market. Artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics are increasingly being used in feed formulation to optimize nutrient balance and predict animal performance outcomes. Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enable real-time monitoring of storage conditions, moisture levels, and inventory, helping maintain product quality and reduce spoilage. In regions with advanced connectivity, 5G-enabled systems are supporting automation and data-driven decision-making across milling and feed production operations.

Sustainability-focused innovations, such as energy-efficient milling processes and reduced waste generation, are further enhancing the appeal of wheat middlings. These initiatives align with broader industry goals to improve environmental performance while maintaining economic viability.

Market Highlights

The adoption of wheat middlings is driven by several compelling factors. For feed manufacturers, wheat middlings offer a balance between nutritional value and cost efficiency, making them an attractive component of multi-ingredient feed formulations. Their consistent availability as a milling by-product ensures supply stability, particularly in wheat-producing regions.

Regulatory frameworks promoting sustainable agriculture and responsible resource utilization are reinforcing market adoption. Governments and industry bodies are encouraging the use of by-products to reduce waste and improve overall efficiency in the agri-food value chain. Compliance with feed safety and quality standards has also improved, increasing confidence among livestock producers.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Bunge Limited

• General Mills, Inc.

• Ardent Mills

• Associated British Foods plc

• Grain Millers, Inc.

• Wilmar International Limited

• ConAgra Brands, Inc.

• Bay State Milling Company

• Siemer Milling Company

• Hodgson Mill, Inc.

• Cereal Food Processors

• Didion Milling, Inc.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

Looking ahead, the global wheat middling market is expected to benefit from continued growth in livestock production, particularly in emerging economies. The increasing emphasis on cost-effective and sustainable feed solutions will remain a key driver, encouraging broader adoption of wheat by-products in animal nutrition.

