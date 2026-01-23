Gold Leaf Designs Brings Bespoke Craftsmanship and Visionary Homebuilding to Moorestown

Moorsetown custom home Moorsetown custom home 2 Moorsetown custom home 3 Gold Leaf Designs Logo (white)

Gold Leaf Designs announces new custom homes and major renovation projects as it expands its bespoke homebuilding services in Moorestown, NJ.

Moorestown has a rich architectural character and strong sense of community,” said Kang. “It’s the perfect place to bring our approach to custom homebuilding rooted in craftsmanship and collaboration.” — John Kang

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold Leaf Designs, a boutique custom home builder and general contractor, is proud to announce its continued expansion into Moorestown, New Jersey, marking an exciting new chapter for the company and the community it serves. With multiple high-end projects already underway — including two new custom homes and a full-scale addition and renovation — Gold Leaf Designs is quickly establishing itself as a trusted name in thoughtfully designed, expertly built homes.

Founded on a passion for craftsmanship, integrity, and client-focused design, Gold Leaf Designs specializes in custom home construction, large-scale additions, and full home renovations. Each project is approached with a meticulous eye for detail and a commitment to building homes that are as functional as they are timeless.

At the helm of the company is owner and founder John Kang, who brings more than 18 years of hands-on experience in custom home building, renovations, and additions. John’s extensive background spans every phase of residential construction — from initial planning and site development to final finishes — allowing him to guide homeowners through a seamless and transparent building process.

Custom Homes, Built With Purpose

Gold Leaf Designs is known for its highly personalized approach. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions, the company works closely with homeowners, architects, and designers to tailor every detail — from layout and flow to materials, finishes, and long-term functionality.

The firm’s current Moorestown projects showcase this philosophy in action. Two new custom homes are being built from the ground up, each designed to meet the unique lifestyle needs of its owners while complementing the surrounding neighborhood. In addition, Gold Leaf Designs is managing a complete home addition and renovation, transforming an existing residence into a modernized, highly functional living space while preserving its original character.

Whether constructing a new home or reimagining an existing one, Gold Leaf Designs approaches every project with the same level of care and precision.

Why Now Is the Perfect Time

As homeowners place increasing value on quality, longevity, and personalization, now is an ideal time for Gold Leaf Designs to expand its presence in Moorestown. Many families are choosing to invest in homes that are built or renovated specifically for their needs — prioritizing thoughtful layouts, energy efficiency, and enduring craftsmanship over quick, mass-produced construction.

Gold Leaf Designs meets this moment by offering a hands-on building experience backed by deep industry knowledge. From navigating zoning and permitting to managing timelines and budgets, the company provides clarity and confidence throughout the process — a quality homeowners increasingly seek in today’s construction landscape.

A Commitment to Excellence and Community

Beyond construction, Gold Leaf Designs is committed to building lasting relationships — not only with clients, but within the communities it serves. The company prides itself on clear communication, dependable project management, and respect for each homeowner’s investment.

“Our goal isn’t just to build beautiful homes,” Kang added. “It’s to create spaces that enhance everyday living and stand the test of time. Moorestown is a community that values that level of care, and we’re proud to be building here.”

As Gold Leaf Designs continues to grow, its focus remains unchanged: delivering high-quality custom homes and renovations defined by craftsmanship, attention to detail, and a client-first mindset.

About Gold Leaf Designs

Gold Leaf Designs is a boutique custom home builder and general contractor serving Moorestown, South Jersey, the Jersey Shore, and select areas of Pennsylvania. Specializing in custom homes, semi-custom homes, large-scale additions, and full home renovations, the company is known for its collaborative approach, exceptional craftsmanship, and commitment to excellence at every stage of construction.

For more information, visit www.goldleaf-designs.com or contact Gold Leaf Designs directly.

