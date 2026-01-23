South Africa on announcement of High-Level Conference on Humanity in War in Jordan in 2026

Today, the six founding States of the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law announce that the High-Level Conference on Humanity in War will be held in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the fourth quarter of 2026.

His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the leaders of Brazil, China, France, Kazakhstan and South Africa, in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross, invite leaders of all States to come together at this pivotal time. We must stand united in reaffirming that the rules of war are fundamental to preserving our shared humanity in times of conflict, and that these rules must be upheld universally, impartially and consistently.

Driven by a deep sense of responsibility and urgency to end brutality, unconscionable human suffering, and destruction in war, Brazil, China, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan and South Africa, together with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), launched the Global International Humanitarian Law initiative in September 2024.

To date, ninety-nine states from all regions of the world have formally joined the Global IHL Initiative. Twenty-seven states are co-leading seven thematic workstreams to develop practical recommendations to strengthen respect for International Humanitarian Law and to address challenges posed by contemporary evolutions of warfare. We call on all states to join us in this effort and to unite around our shared responsibility: to prevent atrocities and protect humanity in times of war.

#GovZAUpdates