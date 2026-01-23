Deputy Minister Andries Nel welcomes the appointment of Advocate Dinkie Portia Dube as Deputy Public Protector

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Andries Nel, has warmly welcomed the appointment of Advocate Dinkie Portia Dube as Deputy Public Protector of the Republic of South Africa, with effect from 1 February 2026. The appointment was made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in terms of the Public Protector Act, 1994, following a recommendation by the National Assembly.

The Office of the Public Protector is a cornerstone of South Africa’s constitutional democracy. It embodies the principle that public power must always be exercised in the interests of the people and in accordance with the law.

As one of the Chapter 9 institutions established to support constitutional democracy, the Public Protector plays a vital role in promoting accountability, transparency, and integrity in the conduct of state affairs.

Advocate Dube brings to this important office more than two decades of distinguished service in the public sector. Her leadership roles in the Public Service Commission and the Office of the Military Ombudsman have equipped her well to strengthen the institution’s capacity to serve the people of South Africa. “In a society committed to equality, justice, and the rule of law, the Public Protector’s mandate to investigate and remedy improper conduct in all matters of government is indispensable. Through such institutions, we deepen public trust, strengthen democratic governance, and safeguard the rights of all.

I am confident that Advocate Dube’s appointment will further enhance the effectiveness of the Office of the Public Protector in fulfilling its constitutional mandate. On behalf of the Ministry, I extend my best wishes to her as she assumes this new responsibility in service of our democracy and our people,” said Deputy Minister Nel.

