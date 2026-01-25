Tsunan Sake Brewery Ignites 2026 Global Expansion with ‘Premiere Table Rice Sake’ Pairing at Portland’s Nodoguro

Tsunan Sake Brewery launched its 2026 global strategy in Portland, debuting acclaimed "Premiere Table Rice Sake" brewed from premium Uonuma Koshihikari. Exquisite avant-garde Japanese cuisine served at Nodoguro, Portland. Tsunan sake paired with the tasting menu at Nodoguro Pouring the GO GRANDCLASS (Uonuma Koshihikari Edition) Kengo Suzuki, CEO of Tsunan Sake Brewery, presenting at the event

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tsunan Sake Brewery (Headquarters: Tsunan, Niigata; CEO: Kengo Suzuki), a pioneer in merging traditional terroir with deep-tech brewing, proudly announces the successful launch of its 2026 international strategy. On January 10, 2026, the brewery hosted an exclusive pairing dinner at Nodoguro, Portland’s premier destination for avant-garde Japanese gastronomy.

This event marked the global debut of Tsunan’s defining concept for the year: “Premiere Table Rice Sake.”

As the global demand for premium sake surges, Tsunan Sake Brewery is challenging centuries of convention. Instead of using traditional sakamai (sake brewing rice), we have harnessed the legendary Uonuma Koshihikari—internationally renowned as the highest quality edible rice—to create a sake of unprecedented purity and depth.

A Symphony of Terroir and Craft at Nodoguro

Nodoguro, led by the visionary Chef Ryan Roadhouse, is celebrated for its experimental spirit that transcends traditional fine dining. It was the perfect stage to showcase the potential of the “GO” series, brewed with the pristine meltwater of Tsunan’s heavy snowfalls.

The evening featured a curated menu where each course engaged in a dialogue with Tsunan’s sake. However, the undisputed star of the night was the GO GRANDCLASS Uonuma Koshihikari Edition.



The Verdict: “A Taste We Must Have Now”

The reaction from the discerning guests—comprising gastronomists, industry experts, and sake enthusiasts—was immediate and enthusiastic. The GO GRANDCLASS shattered preconceived notions of how sake should taste.

Highlights from the feedback included:

“I have tasted many sakes in my life, but GO GRANDCLASS is a revelation. It possesses a profound umami that anchors the palate, yet it maintains an incredibly crisp freshness. It was a precious experience.”

“This is a flavor profile I have never encountered before. It’s sophisticated yet approachable. I want a bottle in my hands immediately.”



A Note from Kengo Suzuki, CEO of Tsunan Sake Brewery

“We chose Portland for this launch because this city respects craftsmanship and authenticity, values that are at the core of Tsunan Brewing.

With ‘Premiere Table Rice Sake,’ we are proving a scientific and culinary point: the world’s most delicious eating rice can, with the right technology and terroir, become the world’s most delicious sake. The overwhelming response at Nodoguro confirms that the world is ready for a new standard.

We are not just exporting a beverage; we are exporting the snow, the soil, and the spirit of Tsunan. This is just the beginning of our journey in 2026 to bring this experience to tables around the world.”

About Tsunan Sake Brewery

Located in the heavy snowfall region of Tsunan, Niigata, Tsunan Sake Brewery embraces the coexistence of nature and human wisdom. Under the leadership of Dr. Kengo Suzuki (Ph.D. in Agriculture and Medical Science), the brewery implements “Smart Brewing”—fusing traditional brewing guilds’ skills with data analysis and AI—to produce sustainable, high-quality sake that reflects the distinct terroir of the region.

For more information and availability of the GO Series, please visit: https://tsunan-sake.com/

”Tsunan Sake Brewery” This is one of the world's heaviest snowfall areas.

