Employment and Labour hosts Compliance Seminars in Pietermaritzburg, 5 to 6 Feb

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour, invites members of the media to attend Compliance Seminars to be held in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on 5 and 6 February 2026.

The seminars form part of the UIF's ongoing efforts to strengthen compliance, enhance regulatory awareness, and improve service delivery to businesses and workers across South Africa. The engagements will bring together UIF officials, employers, industry representatives, payroll administrators, and HR practitioners.

Key focus areas will include updates and practical guidance on the Unemployment Insurance Act, Labour Activation Programme, Compensation Fund, Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), Inspection and Enforcement Services, and Productivity SA.

Journalists attending the seminars will have an opportunity to engage with UIF leadership and gain insight into the Fund's strategic initiatives to strengthen employer support and expand social protection coverage.

The activities are scheduled to take place as follows:

Date: 5 February 2026 (UIF Compliance Seminar with Organised Labour and Employees)

Venue: Golden Horse Hotel & Casino

Time: 09:00 – 13:00

Date: 6 February 2026 (UIF Compliance Seminar with Employers and Industry Representatives)

Venue: Golden Horse Hotel & Casino

Time: 09:00 – 13:00

Media RSVP: Journalists wishing to cover the Compliance Seminars are requested to RSVP by close of business on Tuesday, 01 February 2026 to Email: azwiitwi.murida@labour.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact:

Petunia Lessing

Director: Media Liaison

Cell: 066 301 4645

E-mail: petunia.lessing@labour.gov.za

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

