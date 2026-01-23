Basic Education partners with Mi-Desk Global and MiWay Insurance to handover desks to KZN learners, 23 Jan

The Department of Basic Education will today, Friday 23 January 2026, in partnership with MiDesk Global and MiWay Insurance handover 100 desks to learners at the Empumelelweni Primary School in Umlazi, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Championed through the Departments Rural Education Directorate, the handover, made possible through a partnership with MiWay Insurance and MiDesk Global, is set to bring joy to the learners of the Community of Umlazi and give further impetus to the Departments goal of enhancing access, equity and quality in rural schools.

Through the assistance and innovation of MiDesk Global, the handover of these functional desks and chairs, fitted with USB charging ports will provide relief to the learners of the school.

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE INVITED TO ATTEND THE HANDOVER AND WILL BE AFFORDED INTERVIEWS AS FOLLOWS

Date: Today, Friday 23 January 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Empumelelweni Primary School, Umlazi, Kwa Zulu Natal (Catch more updates and new content on and on the DBE Channel on YouTube)

Media enquiries:

Acting Director – Communication and Research: Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

Media Liaison Officer: Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

