Odoo Shopify Integration: SDLC Corp Announces SDLC Connector for Real-Time Shopify–Odoo ERP Sync.

Real-time Odoo Shopify Integration syncing orders, payments, inventory, and fulfillment data. Feature overview of Odoo Shopify Integration showing bi-directional sync, multi-store support, webhooks, and reporting. Multi-company dashboard view in Odoo Shopify Integration showing separate Shopify stores managed from one Odoo environment.

SDLC Connector links Shopify with Odoo ERP and syncs products, customers, orders, inventory, payments, and collections in real time.

Teams need an integration that survives in real volume, We built an SDLC Connector to keep inventory and finance consistent, even when sync errors happen.” — CEO Kishan Srivastava

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SDLC Corp, an Odoo development company focused on commerce automation, announced SDLC Connector today. SDLC Connector is a production-ready Odoo Shopify Integration for teams that run Shopify and Odoo ERP. It syncs products, customers, orders, inventory, payments, and collections. As a result, teams cut manual entry and reduce operational delays.Why Shopify + Odoo sync still breaks in real operationsShopify runs the storefront. Odoo runs back-office workflows. However, many teams still rely on exports, basic plug-ins, or manual fixes.For example, SKU drift creates duplicate products in Odoo. Meanwhile, delayed stock updates cause overselling and cancellations. In addition, partial order imports break tax and payment reporting. When teams patch data by hand, they lose time and traceability.SDLC Connector focuses on integrity and control. It uses secure API integration, webhook-driven updates, scheduled cron syncing, and a field mapping engine in an Odoo dashboard. Therefore, teams can keep one consistent record across systems.What SDLC Connector syncsSDLC Connector supports the core commerce objects most teams need. It also supports single stores and multiple Shopify instances.Shopify to Odoo (imports)• Products, variants, images, prices, and publish status.• Customers, addresses, and consent fields.• Orders with items, taxes, discounts, shipping, and payment details.• Payments and collections signals for reconciliation workflows.Odoo to Shopify (exports and updates)• Inventory levels using bi-directional rules per location or warehouse.• Product updates, pricing changes, and variant availability.• Order status updates after fulfillment, shipping, and tracking creation.In practice, teams choose what runs in real time and what runs on a schedule. That choice helps stores stay within Shopify API rate limits. As needed, teams can tune sync frequency per store.How the connector works inside OdooSDLC Connector uses two sync paths. First, it processes real-time events. Second, it runs scheduled jobs for batch checks and recovery.Webhook-based updates for high-signal events.SDLC Connector listens to Shopify webhooks for events such as order creation and customer updates. Next, it writes each event into a queue inside Odoo. Then it validates required fields before it creates or updates records.Scheduled cron jobs for stability and scale- SDLC Connector runs cron jobs for tasks such as catalog verification and inventory refresh cycles. This design reduces load during busy storefront periods. It also helps teams recover after outages.Intelligent field mapping teams can audit - The connector includes a field mapping engine that maps Shopify fields to Odoo models. Teams can map standard fields and custom fields. They do this from the dashboard, not by editing core code. Moreover, the dashboard shows mapping status, last sync time, and object-level results.Error logging, retries, and safe recovery - Sync systems fail in predictable ways. Rate limits trigger 429 responses. Network timeouts drop requests. Bad field values break validation.SDLC Connector logs each sync attempt. It records request IDs, timestamps, and response codes. Then it applies retry rules for transient errors. If retries still fail, the connector flags the record for review. It also preserves the error trace so teams can fix the root cause.To prevent duplicates, SDLC Connector uses idempotency keys per Shopify object. It also checks SKUs and variant IDs before creation. If conflicts appear, it routes the record to a review queue with suggested fixes. In addition, teams can run a reconciliation job that compares record counts and order totals across systems.Security and access controls - SDLC Connector uses token-based authentication for Shopify API access. It supports scoped access and rotation practices. In addition, the connector limits permissions to the minimum needed for sync.Teams can review sync activity from the dashboard. They can see what changed, when it changed, and which rule applied.Key benefits for modern eCommerce teams• Real-time Shopify to Odoo data sync for orders and customer updates.• Automated product, order, and customer imports with validation checks.• Bi-directional inventory updates to reduce overselling and stockouts.• Webhook and scheduled auto-sync modes for control and performance.• Multi-store and multi-instance support for regional or brand portfolios.• Custom field mapping engine inside a user-friendly Odoo dashboard.• Error logging and retry management with queue-based recovery.• Secure token-based authentication with scoped API access.• Scalable architecture for production order volume.How teams evaluate this integration, from awareness to decisionTeams usually follow three steps.First, they define scope and ownership for each object. Next, they test reliability and control. Therefore, SDLC Connector exposes logs, queue status, and mapping rules in one place.Finally, they plan deployment and support. SDLC Corp provides Odoo integration services that cover discovery, mapping design, test cycles, and go-live support. As a result, teams can launch with clear acceptance criteria.Implementation approach and acceptance checksAssess and map. Confirm SKUs, variants, taxes, currencies, and warehouse logic.Configure and connect. Set tokens, webhook endpoints, and cron schedules. Next, enable logging and scope limits.Test and validate. Place test orders and process refunds. Also test stock moves, price changes, and shipping updates.Launch and monitor. Enable real-time events first. Then enable scheduled jobs for catalog and inventory cycles.Operate and improve. Review error logs weekly. In addition, tune schedules to match traffic and API limits.Availability and next stepsSDLC Connector supports single-store and multi-store Shopify setups. It also supports common Odoo hosting models, including cloud and self-hosted deployments, based on the client’s Odoo edition.To request a demo or a technical fit review, contact SDLC Corp. Share your Shopify setup and your Odoo modules. Then SDLC Corp will propose a sync plan and rollout checklist.About SDLC CorpSDLC Corp is an Odoo development company that builds systems for eCommerce, finance, and operations teams. The company delivers Odoo integration services across ERP, commerce, payments, accounting, and workflow automation.

