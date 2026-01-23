ELFIGO Mobility Named Among Singapore’s Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies 2026

ELFIGO Founder with electric wheelchairs and mobility scooter

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELFIGO Mobility has been named to the Singapore Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies 2026, marking its second consecutive year on the list. The ranking is compiled by The Straits Times in partnership with global research firm Statista.The list recognises companies with strong, consistent revenue growth and sustainable business performance. ELFIGO Mobility’s inclusion for the second year in a row reflects its continued expansion in both products and services supporting personal mobility.Founded in 2007 and rebranded to ELFIGO in 2025, the company focuses on making mobility simple, safe, and accessible. Its offerings include electric wheelchairs wheelchairs , walking aids, and supporting services such as rentals and 24/7 roadside assistance under the ELFIGO 247 programme.ELFIGO has also expanded beyond Singapore, with operations in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, and plans to enter Perth and Adelaide. The company expects overseas revenue to become a larger share of its business in the coming years.“This second consecutive recognition shows that our focus on users’ real needs — reliability, service, and accessibility — is also building a strong and sustainable business,” said Warren Chew, Founder of ELFIGO Mobility.The feature appears in The Straits Times as part of its annual Fastest Growing Companies coverage for 2026.

