Medi-Gyn Hormone Health Center to Host Saudi Arabia’s First Dedicated Menopause Awareness and Education Event in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medi-Gyn Hormone Health Center has announced plans to host the first dedicated menopause awareness and education event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of Women’s Health education in the Kingdom. The event represents an important step forward in addressing a critical yet often overlooked phase of women’s health and aligns with the region’s growing focus on preventive care, wellness, and quality of life.Menopause is a natural biological transition experienced by every woman, yet it remains one of the least openly discussed and least understood stages of women’s health, particularly across the Middle East. Many women navigate symptoms such as fatigue, sleep disturbances, mood changes, weight fluctuations, and reduced wellbeing without access to clear, evidence-based, or culturally sensitive information. As a result, symptoms are frequently normalized, misunderstood, or left untreated.Medi-Gyn’s upcoming Riyadh event aims to raise awareness, break stigma, and promote an evidence-based understanding of menopause, while highlighting natural, bioavialable, and medically sound approaches to symptom management and healthy ageing. By creating a trusted and respectful platform for education, the event seeks to empower women with knowledge that supports informed health decisions and long-term wellbeing.The landmark initiative will bring togethe health experts, educators, and community leaders to address menopause as an often underrepresented stage of women’s health. Through expert-led discussions and educational sessions, the event will focus on education, empowerment, and access to reliable information surrounding menopause, hormonal balance, and overall health during midlife and beyond.Building on Medi-Gyn’s Regional ExperienceThe Riyadh menopause awareness event builds on Medi-Gyn Hormone Health Center’s proven track record of delivering women’s health education across the GCC region. Over recent years, Medi-Gyn has successfully hosted and supported hormone health and wellness events in Dubai, Muscat, Jeddah, and other regional cities, engaging women through educational initiatives designed to inform, support, and inspire.Our previous successful events have focused on hormone imbalance, perimenopause, menopause, metabolic health, stress management, and healthy ageing. These initiatives have consistently attracted strong interest from women seeking clarity and credible guidance on their health journeys. The sessions have also emphasized open dialogue, expert interaction, and culturally appropriate communication, ensuring that complex medical topics are accessible and relatable.By bringing this experience to Riyadh, Medi-Gyn aims to extend its educational impact into Saudi Arabia, responding to growing interest in women’s health awareness and community-based learning. The Riyadh event represents a natural progression of Medi-Gyn’s mission to expand access to reliable hormone health education across the region.Supporting Saudi Arabia’s Preventive Healthcare VisionSaudi Arabia has made notable progress in prioritizing preventive healthcare, women’s wellness, and quality-of-life initiatives as part of its national healthtransformation agenda. Increased focus on education, early intervention, and lifestyle-based health strategies has opened the door for more open conversations around women’s health.The upcoming menopause awareness event directly supports these objectives by emphasizing knowledge, prevention, solutions, and empowerment rather than reactive care alone. The event highlights the importance of understanding hormonal changes, recognizing early symptoms, and adopting informed wellness strategies that support both physical and emotional health over time.Seeking Strategic Sponsors and PartnersAs part of this landmark initiative, Medi-Gyn Hormone Health Center is currently seeking strategic sponsors and partners who share a commitment to women’s wellbeing, health education, and meaningful community impact. Sponsorship opportunities offer organizations the chance to align with a trusted women’s health initiative while contributing to an important social and healthcare conversation in Saudi Arabia.Sponsorship participation offers:Brand visibility aligned with a credible women’s health platformCommunity engagement with women, healthcare professionals, and wellness stakeholdersMedia exposure and promotional opportunities linked to event coverageAlignment with an initiative focused on education, empowerment, and long-term impactSponsors will play a vital role in helping to expand awareness, support open dialogue, and improve health outcomes related to menopause in Saudi Arabia. Their involvement will contribute to creating a safe, inclusive, and informative environment where women feel supported and informed.To meet diverse organizational objectives, customisable sponsorship packages are available, allowing partners to tailor their involvement according to brand values, outreach goals, and community engagement strategies.Audience and Expected ImpactThe event is expected to attract a diverse audience including women, healthcare professionals, educators, and wellness stakeholders. By fostering informed discussion and practical education, the initiative aims to create ripple effects beyond the event itself—encouraging continued awareness, healthier lifestyle choices, and greater openness around menopause within the wider community.About Medi-Gyn Hormone Health CenterMedi-Gyn Hormone Health Center is a specialized healthcare and education platform dedicated to supporting women through every stage of life. With a strong focus on hormone health, preventive medicine and patient education, Medi-Gyn combines compassionate care with evidence-based medical practices. The center is recognized for its culturally sensitive and personalized approach, addressing the unique needs of women in the Middle East and beyond. Through clinical services, educational programs, and regional events, Medi-Gyn continues to advocate for greater understanding, early awareness, and proactive management of women’s health issues.Shaping the Future of Women’s HealthOrganizations interested in sponsorship are invited to partner with Medi-Gyn in shaping the future of women’s health and supporting the first-ever menopause awareness and education event in Saudi Arabia. Together, partners and organizers can help redefine how menopause is understood, discussed, and supported across the Kingdom.

