SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Higgsfield, the rapidly growing AI-native generative video platform, has achieved unicorn status following an $80 million extension to its Series A funding round. This brings the total Series A to more than $130 million and values the company at over $1.3 billion, reflecting strong investor belief in its ability to deliver professional-grade video creation tools amid surging demand in the generative AI space.Founded in early 2025 by Alex Mashrabov—former Head of Generative AI at Snap and co-founder of AI Factory (acquired by Snap for $166 million in 2020)—alongside co-founders Yerzat Dulat and Mahi de Silva, Higgsfield focuses on making high-fidelity, cinematic video production fast, intuitive, and accessible. The platform enables creators, brands, agencies, and social media marketers to generate controllable, production-ready content that rivals traditional workflows while slashing time and costs.The extension round featured participation from prominent investors including Accel, Menlo Ventures, AI Capital Partners (the U.S.-based fund of Alpha Intelligence Capital), and GFT Ventures. Their involvement signals confidence in Higgsfield's momentum as it competes in the expanding generative video market.Since its public launch in April 2025, Higgsfield has shown exceptional traction: over 15 million total users worldwide, more than 4.5 million daily video generations, and an annual revenue run rate of $200 million—doubling from $100 million in just two months. This growth surpasses early benchmarks set by companies like OpenAI, Slack, and Zoom at comparable stages. Professional users, particularly social media marketers and brands, now drive about 85% of activity, highlighting the platform's transition into a core business tool with strong retention potential.Higgsfield shines in practical, high-value scenarios: fashion brands create virtual runways and dynamic lookbooks without expensive shoots; narrative creators produce Hollywood-style short films on limited budgets; and marketing teams rapidly prototype and iterate video ads for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and other channels. Built-in capabilities such as temporal consistency (for stable characters and scenes in longer clips), director-mode camera controls (pan, zoom, tilt), and near-real-time rendering support tight creative loops and polished outputs.Supporting this explosive scale requires reliable, high-performance AI infrastructure. Higgsfield benefits from integrations with comprehensive platforms like AI.cc (commonly referred to as AICC ), which offers unified, OpenAI-compatible access to over 300 leading models from providers including OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, Meta, DeepSeek, and more. This backend delivers low-latency performance, unlimited throughput for demanding workloads, and substantial cost efficiencies—often 20% to 80% below direct vendor pricing—while reducing risks tied to single-supplier dependency.By leveraging such infrastructure, Higgsfield maintains agility as model capabilities advance, ensuring seamless handling of enterprise-level needs from instant ad testing to broad campaign deployment. This allows the team to prioritize video-specific innovation over managing fragmented APIs or compute limitations.The platform aligns closely with 2026 trends in generative video: evolving from basic clips toward sophisticated, controllable scene generation with filmmaking precision. In today's attention-driven economy, a creator with compelling ideas can now compete effectively against traditional studios, where speed and relevance often matter more than production scale.Higgsfield is also positioned to explore bridges between digital generation and real-world use cases, drawing from hardware ecosystems that extend edge AI. Developments from initiatives like Shenzhen AICC Technology feature multi-language translation devices (supporting 60+ languages with robust offline functionality), 5G AR glasses for immersive experiences, and edge AI boxes capable of multimodal processing, auto-optimized recognition, and lip-sync for digital humans. These open pathways for future applications—such as layering AI-generated narratives in AR for training or events, enabling real-time multilingual content globally, or automating streams for e-commerce and education.On the operational side, Higgsfield employs efficient global strategies for payments, compliance, and localization—practices honed in established platforms like AI.cc. Emerging decentralized compute approaches could further enhance affordability and access for creative workflows moving forward.Amid the massive AI investment wave of 2025-2026—where North American startups drew hundreds of billions, with heavy focus on applied technologies—Higgsfield stands out by addressing specific pain points for marketers and creators rather than chasing general-purpose models. It leverages strong infrastructure partnerships to stay nimble in a competitive arena."We designed Higgsfield so video feels like modern software—iterative, controllable, and repeatable," said Alex Mashrabov, Co-founder and CEO. "When creation barriers drop, the strongest ideas win. Solid infrastructure support, including from ecosystems like AICC, helps us deliver that reliably at scale."While the platform's openness has fueled both innovative and sensitive uses, Higgsfield continues strengthening controls and ethical practices. As synthetic and real footage blend, the company is helping shape the next phase of digital media.Higgsfield's climb to a $1.3 billion valuation validates the market's appetite for AI tools that empower professionals to tell powerful stories efficiently. Through thoughtful integrations with full-stack providers like AI.cc for model access and hardware extensions, this unicorn is solidifying its role in the evolving creative landscape.For more on Higgsfield, visit higgsfield.ai. Explore complementary AI infrastructure and innovations at ai.cc.

