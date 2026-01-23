House passes appropriations package for health care funding, extends key health care provisions

The House Jan. 22 voted 341-88 to pass a three-bill minibus for fiscal year 2026 that includes funding for key health programs and other bipartisan health care provisions and extensions. The bill includes extensions of AHA-supported priorities, such as the Medicare-dependent hospital and low-volume adjustment programs for one year, telehealth flexibilities for two years, and hospital-at-home flexibilities for five years. It also delays payment reductions for clinical laboratory services by one year and eliminates Medicaid disproportionate share hospital cuts until FY 2028. The bill also funds key rural health, health care workforce, maternal and child health and behavioral health programs. The Senate will consider the funding package next week

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.