ICE Lodges Detainers for MS-13 Gang Members Charged in Murder of 14-Year-Old Boy in Maryland

These gang members all had prior arrests by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, but were RELEASED back into American communities

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged detainers on the three criminal illegal aliens and MS-13 gang members who violently murdered a 14-year-old boy in College Park, Maryland. Alam Josai Garcia Padilla, Jose Vladimir Merlos-Majano, and William Ariel Cuellar Guiterrez, all criminal illegal aliens from El Salvador and known active associates of the foreign terrorist organization MS-13, are charged with murder.

14-year-old Jefferson Amaya-Ayala; photo courtesy of The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

According to local reports, police uncovered human remains during a search of Indian Creek Stream Valley Park in College Park, Maryland. The remains were later identified as 14-year-old Jefferson Amaya-Ayala, and it was ruled as a homicide. The preliminary investigation suggests the victim was lured to the park and murdered on August 2, 2025.

“This heinous murder of a child by MS-13 gang members is reprehensible. This murder was completely preventable. All three of these gang members had prior run ins with law enforcement. ICE should have been notified following their arrests,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Joe Biden and sanctuary politicians allowed gang members to terrorize our communities and RELEASED them from jails following their arrests. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we’ve already arrested 7,000 gang members.”

Alam Josai Garcia Padilla, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member, previously convicted of attempted unlawful possession of ammunition by the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. Garcia-Padilla was also in possession of fraudulent documents including a lawful permanent resident card and social security card. He was previously RELEASED under the Biden administration.

Jose Vladimir Merlos, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member, previously arrested for defacing public property and possession of a prohibited weapon, knife, when he was caught spray painting MS-13 gang symbols on houses in Washington, D.C.

William Ariel Cuellar Guiterrez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member. He was previously arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia for possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, possession of unregistered firearm, carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a pistol without a license in gun free zone, and possession of unregistered ammunition. He was previously RELEASED under the Biden administration.

A fourth suspect, a 17-year-old, is also charged.

# # #