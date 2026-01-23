Chris Russell Looks to the Light with New Ambient Album, LUMEN

Lumen by Chris Russell (Spotted Peccary Music) Chris Russell is a music artist and composer based in Illinois. Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music celebrates its 40th Retrospective throughout 2026.

A Sense of Wonder, Light and Spiritual Confirmation: Lumen is the latest album by Illinois-based Recording Artist Chris Russell, out now on Spotted Peccary.

Lumen is an album about light, natural light or spiritual illumination and knowledge.” — Chris Russell

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumen , the stunning new album from Chris Russell, and Russell’s 4th solo release on Spotted Peccary Music, renders both physical and metaphorical forms of light as an audio experience. Inspired by natural light and spiritual illumination, these eight ambient impressionist pieces glide from one dreamlike brightness to another. The album releases worldwide today and is available on the streaming platform of your choice at https://orcd.co/chris-russell-lumen . The album is available for streaming and as hi-res digital downloads from Spotted Peccary Music beginning January 23, 2026.Choon Reviews made note of Russell's use of piano on this album, "Across eight pieces, Russell shapes a sonic study of illumination that is neither didactic nor abstract for abstraction’s sake. Instead, he leans into a quietly expressive palette, letting soft piano phrases, drifting pads, and subtly shifting textures form a continuum of brightness that is both lived in and emotionally grounded."Zachary Nathanson, in his Echoes and Dust review, also commented on the artist's evolution, noting "Russell himself has given the chance to take his music beyond the Berlin School of Music, and beyond to prove to himself that he’s more than just an electronic artist, but a visionary composer, creating the world’s inside his head."Lumen is an album that invites meditation and reflection, calling the listener to cast its titular light within. Indeed, Russell uses more traditional instrumentation than on prior releases; soft piano interludes serve as intermissions between episodic electronic infused ambient sections. One such section, “Vortexon” is a shimmering rush, a swirl of color like a nebula spinning in space. The closing track “Whisper Moon” drifts like the gently-pulled tides, and recalls Russell’s prior album Labyrinth, which also ended with a piece inspired by the moon.“Luminescence” was written as a foil to some of Russell’s previous works, which explored and conjured the dark unknown. Now “Luminescence” glimmers and gleams, textures pulsing with the joy of illumination, the searing clarity of illusions dispelled. Lumen dances and bends in the light spaces between the notes exploring the truly inspirational side of the ambient expression and fulfilling a calling for Russell to excise all demons."Lumen is an album about light, natural light or spiritual illumination and knowledge," reflects Russell. "There is inner peace with outer real world peaceful environments to get immersed in. Piano interludes break up the flow of the lighter sound worlds. Creating a dreamy episodic listening experience that's meditative and reflective.""This is a lighter follow-up to my 2024 release Noir, I wanted to create the polar opposite of that album by using brighter textures, more piano and natural environments...I played more piano on Lumen with the help of Native Instruments chords tool. It helped me create a deeper landscape of emotions. The combination of Una Corda, Playbox and the chords plugin gave me a wider range of feel and use of piano colors I've never had on my musical palette before."Lumen is Chris Russell's 4th solo release on the Spotted Peccary Label. His previous label releases include Destiny (2020), Echo (2018) and Labyrinth (2017), as well as three collaborations with Phillip Wilkerson, Imaginary Realities (2025), Dark Measures (2021) and Vague Traces (2014).Mastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary Studios, NW, Portland, OR; Design by Daniel Pipitone at Spotted Peccary Studios, NE, Ligonier, PA.Lumen is available for streaming and downloading, including high resolution studio master formats. Select your preferred format at https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/lumen/ For artist interviews, reviews, or promotional requests, please contact Beth Ann Hilton via beth@spottedpeccary.comTracklist:1 Particles of Light (08:28)2 Autumn Skyline (03:31)3 Candle Power (07:05)4 Vortexon (05:57)5 Luminescence (05:52)6 Spectral Vision (07:28)7 Light Without Heat (07:38)8 Whisper Moon (10:31)Genres: Ambient Electronic / Atmospheric / Deep Listening / PianoLinks:Smartlink: https://orcd.co/chris-russell-lumen Bandcamp: https://chris-russell.bandcamp.com/album/lumen Official Album Page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/lumen/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spottedpeccary About Chris Russell:An ambient music artist who has been releasing albums since 2009, Chris Russell finds inspiration from both the simplicity of nature and the vast infinity of the universe. Using the studio as his instrument, he melds software and hardware synthesizers, bass guitar, and various indigenous instruments to produce original and unique textures and abstract paintings of sound. Chris is just entering his second decade of making ambient music, and he is both proud of his past work and certain that the best is yet to come. https://voidmusic1.bandcamp.com/ About Spotted Peccary Music:Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over four decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards. Explore more than 200 titles and 50 artists released over 40 years of excellence. Explore perks of the 40th Retrospective celebration at https://spottedpeccary.com/spm40/ and shop at www.AmbientElectronic.com

Official Short Teaser: Lumen

