Sharjah Airport Records 19.48 Million Passengers in 2025, Marking 13.9% Annual Growth

Sharjah Airport

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sharjah Airport Authority announced record operational results for 2025, with Sharjah International Airport handling 19.48 million passengers, up from 17.1 million in 2024 and 15.36 million in 2023. The increase represents a 13.9 percent year-over-year rise, underscoring continued momentum in passenger traffic, flight activity, and cargo operations.Aircraft movements also increased during the year, with total flights reaching 116,657 in 2025, compared to 107,760 in 2024 and 98,433 in 2023. This reflects an 8.3 percent annual increase and highlights the airport’s expanding role in regional and international air connectivity, supported by rising travel demand, route growth, and operational performance.Cargo activity continued its upward trend, with total air freight volumes reaching 204,323 tonnes in 2025, compared to 195,909 tonnes in 2024 and 141,358 tonnes in 2023. Sea-air cargo operations also showed sustained growth over the past three years, increasing from 12,566 tonnes in 2023 to 14,035 tonnes in 2024, and reaching 16,770 tonnes in 2025. These results reflect growing demand for integrated logistics solutions and strengthened trade flows across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority, said the 2025 results reflect the effectiveness of the airport’s long-term strategy and its focus on operational excellence. He noted that consistent growth in passenger and cargo volumes aligns with the Authority’s objectives to expand capacity, enhance service standards, and support Sharjah’s broader economic and tourism development.Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Airport Authority, stated that the performance achieved in 2025 demonstrates the airport’s importance in facilitating travel, trade, and business activity. He added that this growth is supported by an integrated operational framework that combines infrastructure investment, strong governance, and a supportive regulatory environment to manage increasing demand while maintaining reliability.During 2025, Sharjah Airport expanded its global route network with new direct services introduced by Air Arabia, connecting Sharjah to destinations including Krabi, Munich, Prague, Warsaw Modlin, Vienna, Addis Ababa, Sochi, and Damascus. The airline also announced the addition of London to its route map, with services scheduled to begin in March. Additional destinations added during the year included Ahvaz, Qeshm, and Bandar Abbas in Iran.The airport also welcomed four new international carriers in 2025, SalamAir, Caspian Airlines, Fly Sham, and Ethiopian Airlines. Bringing the total number of destinations served to more than 100 worldwide.To improve passenger efficiency, Sharjah Airport introduced a home check-in service that allows travelers to complete procedures before arriving at the terminal. A new hospitality service was also launched, enabling passengers to complete check-in and boarding pass collection in a dedicated lounge at the entrance of the newly opened Departures Building.In the area of digital infrastructure, the airport became the first in the UAE to launch a 5G+ network through a partnership with du, providing high-speed connectivity throughout the terminal. Additional upgrades included smart check-in solutions, an interactive digital information desk offering assistance for people of determination, and enhancements to the airport’s medical center with updated equipment.Sharjah Airport continues to support transit passengers through an on-site hotel for short stays, while the “Hala” service provides personalized assistance for elderly travelers and passengers with disabilities. UAE citizens also benefit from a 24-hour passport renewal service available at the airport through collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

