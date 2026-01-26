Life Fitness / Hammer Strength Opens Nieto-Jones Innovation Center, Honoring Industry Icons Augie Nieto and Gary Jones

From left to Daniel Wille, Chief Product Officer; Andrew Mahadevan, Chief Commercial Officer; Jim Pisani, CEO; Lindsay Williams, daughter of the late Augie Nieto; Gary Jones, founder, Hammer Strength; Austin Nieto, son of the late Augie Nieto) Company executives, honorees, and special guests gather for the grand opening of the Nieto-Jones Innovation Center Life Fitness / Hammer Strength executives and honored guests officially opened the Nieto-Jones Innovation Center January 21.

Driving the future of fitness through advanced testing, engineering integration and real‑world product validation

As we look toward the future, our commitment to relentless innovation and cutting-edge product development remains our primary driver.” — Jim Pisani, Chief Executive Officer

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Fitness / Hammer Strength officially unveiled the Nieto-Jones Innovation Center, a center of excellence for product development and performance. Based in Schaumburg, Illinois, this facility unites mechanical, electrical, software, quality assurance and reliability teams in a loop of concepting, prototyping and rigorous lab validation. The grand opening marks a significant milestone for the company, establishing a unified hub where biomechanics, engineering and design converge to create the next generation of fitness equipment.The facility is named in honor of two titans who shaped the modern fitness industry: Life Fitness founder Augie Nieto, who transformed the company into a global enterprise, and Hammer Strength founder Gary Jones, whose pioneering work in biomechanics revolutionized strength training."This center not only carries the names of Augie Nieto and Gary Jones; it carries their legacy. It exists because of the belief they shared — that innovation matters, and that we should always push the industry forward,” said Jim Pisani, CEO, Life Fitness / Hammer Strength. "As we look toward the future, our commitment to relentless innovation and cutting-edge product development remains our primary driver. We aren’t just responding to industry trends; we are creating the tools and technologies that inspire people all around the world to move and meet their fitness goals.”The Nieto-Jones Innovation Center allows for extensive testing, from sound and environmental chambers to fatigue and software validation. This infrastructure ensures that the company continues to lead the market in equipment reliability and performance."The opening of the Nieto-Jones Innovation Center is more than just an expansion of our footprint; it is a bold investment in the science of human performance," said Daniel Wille, Chief Product Officer, Life Fitness / Hammer Strength. “We are ensuring that the spirit of innovation defined by Augie and Gary continues to drive our product development. This center of excellence will allow us to push fitness further while engineering equipment that outlasts real-world demands."The grand opening also served to announce a strengthened partnership between Life Fitness / Hammer Strength and Harper College. At the college's Performance Insights Lab, Life Fitness / Hammer Strength will partner with faculty and students to conduct hands-on research and real-world product testing. This model links the disciplined engineering of the Nieto-Jones Innovation Center — spanning mechanical, electrical, software, quality assurance and reliability teams — with real-world testing at the lab.The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by members of the executive leadership team, including Pisani, Wille, as well as Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Mahadevan. Special guests included Lindsay Williams and Austin Nieto, children of the late Augie Nieto; Gary Jones, founder of Hammer Strength; and Harper College Provost Dr. Ruth Williams and other representatives from the college.About Life Fitness / Hammer StrengthLife Fitness / Hammer Strength has been inspiring the world to work out for more than 55 years. Every day, exercisers in more than 150 countries log in 1+ million workouts on the company’s connected fitness equipment – proving daily that Life Fitness / Hammer Strength is the world’s workout partner of choice. By seamlessly bringing innovative, high-performance and reliable equipment and digital solutions to exercisers, wherever and whenever they work out, Life Fitness / Hammer Strength aims to inspire healthier lives. Headquartered outside of Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois, the company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands. By integrating the best of both brands, the company provides comprehensive workout solutions for commercial and consumer customers. For more information, visit www.lifefitness.com

