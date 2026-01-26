Pentasecurity to Exhibit at Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global 2026 in London

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penta Security is set to accelerate its European market expansion by participating in the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Global, taking place in London, UK from February 4 to 5. This strategic move aligns with the company’s ongoing mission to expand its footprint in the global cybersecurity space, particularly in the European region.

The Cyber Security & Cloud Expo is one of the world’s largest cybersecurity and cloud technology conferences, hosted annually across key global regions: Europe, North America, and the rest of the world (Global). The London event will feature the latest innovations in application and cloud security, hybrid cloud infrastructure, data protection, identity, and access management.

During the expo, Penta Security will showcase its cloud-based cybersecurity solutions. These include D.AMO Cloud (the cloud version of its encryption platform D.AMO), WAPPLES Cloud (the cloud version of its intelligent web application firewall WAPPLES), and Cloudbric, its advanced cloud-based Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) platform.

Penta Security has consistently engaged with European clients through its comprehensive portfolio of web security, encryption, authentication solutions, and SECaaS offerings such as Cloudbric. Building on these efforts, the company aims to discover new customers and partners at the expo, further strengthening its influence in the European market.

Taejoon Jung, Director of the Planning Division at Penta Security, emphasized, “The European cybersecurity market is known for its stringent regulations. Being trusted in Europe is a clear testament to our globally recognized technological expertise.” He added, “By deepening engagement with local customers, we will expand our market share and solidify our position as a global cybersecurity leader.”

