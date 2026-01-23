TELESIN Partners with HONOR to Launch Professional Photography Grip Kit for Magic8 Series

MUNICH, MUNICH, GERMANY, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As smartphone imaging evolves toward professional-grade performance, mobile content creation is shattering traditional boundaries of form and function. TELESIN , a leader in imaging accessories, has officially partnered with HONOR to co-create a Professional Photography Grip Kit. Specifically engineered for the HONOR Magic8 RSR and HONOR Magic8 Pro, this kit delivers a sophisticated and versatile shooting experience for creators worldwide.Bridging the Gap Between Smartphone and CinemaRooted in TELESIN’s philosophy of “transforming smartphones into professional cameras in seconds,” this collaboration elevates the native imaging prowess of the HONOR Magic8 Series. By integrating HONOR’s flagship sensor technology with TELESIN’s hardware expertise, the two brands have refined ergonomics, expanded creative versatility, and optimized workflow efficiency—bringing the mobile photography experience closer than ever to that of a dedicated DSLR.Ergonomic Precision and Tactical ControlThe photography grip features a professional, camera-style ergonomic design that fits naturally in the hand, providing superior stability and comfort for long-duration shoots. This tactile interface allows creators to maintain precise control in demanding environments, making mobile cinematography feel more intuitive, secure, and reliable.Enhanced Optical VersatilityTo push the limits of mobile imaging, the kit includes a 200mm Night Telephoto Lens, significantly extending the device’s reach while maintaining exceptional clarity and color accuracy in low-light conditions. Additionally, the system features a 67mm standard filter adapter, offering full compatibility with professional-grade filters (such as ND, CPL, or Mist filters), giving creators unparalleled flexibility in both photography and video production.A Modular, Pro-Grade EcosystemBy combining the grip, telephoto lens, and filter adapter into a sleek, modular system, this solution provides a comprehensive imaging setup without sacrificing portability. It is the ideal companion for travel photography, social media production, and high-end mobile filmmaking.TELESIN and HONOR will continue to collaborate on future innovations in the mobile imaging space, exploring new ways to empower creators and make high-quality content production more accessible to a global audience.

