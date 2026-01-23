Mayor Bowser to Deploy District Snow Team Ahead of Major Winter Storm and Extreme Cold

(Washington, DC) – In advance of a winter storm forecast to begin Saturday afternoon, Mayor Muriel Bowser will deploy the District Snow Team. Brining operations will begin today, Thursday, January 22 at 7 pm, with treatment of major roadways starting Saturday, January 24 at 12 pm.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a high-impact winter storm is expected to affect the District starting Saturday. Snowfall is expected beginning Saturday afternoon and could last through Monday morning, with the highest snowfall currently expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. NWS is currently projecting at least nine inches of snow in the District, with over a foot of snow possible. There is also currently a possibility of freezing rain overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

In addition to the snow and potential freezing rain, the District will experience dangerously low temperatures beginning Friday evening, lasting through the storm, and lingering well into next week. Temperatures will remain below freezing through at least Wednesday afternoon, with overnight wind chills lows in the single digits expected. During this time, pedestrians, motorists, and bicyclists should limit outdoor exposure and proceed with caution when traveling on roads and walkways.

Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and help neighbors experiencing homelessness in need of shelter by calling the Shelter Hotline. To request free, accessible transportation for yourself or someone else, call the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or by dialing 311. If you believe there is an immediate medical emergency, call 911.

Cold Weather and Shelters

A Cold Alert is currently in effect. The District opens Hypothermia Shelters to ensure there are warm, safe places to be for anyone experiencing homelessness. For a list of shelters and other information about hypothermia season, visit cold.dc.gov. Cold Alerts and Extreme Cold Alerts are shared through AlertDC, the District’s emergency public notification system. Residents can sign up for free email and text alerts and updates at alert.dc.gov.

Cold Weather Safety Precautions:

Stay inside if you can.

Cover up and limit exposed skin when you go outside.

Check on your neighbors and learn the signs of hypothermia, especially in young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs who are the most vulnerable in our community.

For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures, call the Brandywine Valley SPCA at (202) 888-PETS.

Low-Barrier Shelters

The following low-barrier shelters are open 24/7 year-round (except where noted):

Women

Harriet Tubman – 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Pat Handy – 810 5th Street NW

St. Josephine Bakhita – 6010 Georgia Avenue NW (7 pm to 7 am only)

Men

801 East – 2722 Martin L. King Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place – 2210 Adams Place NE

Emery – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Avenue – 1355 New York Avenue NE

LGBTQ+

Living Life Alternative – 400 50th Street SE

Hypothermia Shelters

The following hypothermia shelters are currently open 7 pm to 7 am (except where noted). These shelters will begin extended, 24-hour operations starting Friday, January 23 at 7 pm through Tuesday, January 27 at 7 am:

Women

Eve’s Place – 2210 Adams Place NE

Harbor Light – 2100 New York Avenue NE

Men

801 East Day Center – 2722 Martin L. King Jr. Avenue SE

Blair Hypothermia – 635 I Street NE (coming online Friday, January 23 at 7 pm)

Emery Hypothermia – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

Federal City 1 North – 425 2nd Street NW

Naylor Road – 2601 Naylor Road SE

Salvation Army – 3335 Sherman Avenue NW

Please note: Adjustments to hours and facilities may occur if circumstances dictate (e.g., utility issues, weather-related access, etc.)

District Snow Team Deployment

The snow team will engage in a full deployment, consisting of more than 300 heavy and light plows. Heavy plows (six- and 10-wheel dump trucks) treat highways, streets, bridges, ramps, and other elevated structures, and light plows (pick-up trucks) treat smaller streets.

Bike lanes across the District are serviced by the District Department of Transportation (DDOT). DDOT’s bike-lane clean up team clears the protected bike lanes after the District Snow Team clears general motor vehicle travel lanes citywide. Protected bike lanes are usually cleared six to 24 hours after motor vehicle travel lanes.

Residential and commercial property owners are encouraged to spread abrasives (e.g., salt, pet-friendly deicer, or non-clumping kitty litter) on their sidewalks before precipitation begins to reduce the possibility of icing and to prevent slips and falls.

Although residents may experience delays in trash collection, they are advised to place their Department of Public Works (DPW) serviced trash, recycling, and food waste bins out for collection before the precipitation begins to avoid risk of falls. Leaf collection will be suspended during the snow deployment.

The Department of General Services (DGS) will begin deploying their snow team at 10 am on Friday to pretreat all DC government properties, including walkways, driveways and entryways at police stations, fire houses, DHS shelters, senior wellness centers, DC Public Schools (DCPS) buildings, and Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) sites. Based on the performance of the storm, DGS is prepared to move into removal, cleanup, and post-treatment operations. For more information on DGS snow and ice operations, visit DGS snow and ice operations FAQs.

DPW leads the District Snow Team with support from DDOT, DGS, HSEMA, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), Serve DC, and several other agencies.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to register for important weather alerts from the District by signing up for AlertDC at alert.dc.gov. For preparedness tips and additional details on the District’s snow response, visit the Snow Season FAQ Guide.



Residential Snow Clearing

Residential property owners who are not enrolled in the Sidewalk Shoveling Exemption Program are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks also within the first eight hours of daylight following the end of a snow event.



ServeDC urges residents to volunteer to clear sidewalks for senior residents and those with access and functional needs through the DC Volunteer Snow Team. Residents can register for the DC Volunteer Snow Team at snowteam.dc.gov.

Businesses

Commercial property owners are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within the first eight hours of daylight following the end of a snow event. DPW recommends that restaurant owners bring in all furniture and other elements within the outdoor dining areas, except for the barriers. Failure to do so may result in damage to the furniture or other materials.

Business owners should clear their sidewalks of snow within eight daylight hours of the storm’s end. Business owner/permit holders are responsible for clearing out all snow within the outdoor dining area and ensuring sidewalks are accessible.

Winter Weather Safety and Preparedness Tips

Find your snow shovel and make sure it is adequate for another snow season.

Check your supply of abrasives – deicer, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter – and get more if necessary.

Avoid driving during the worst part of the storm. If possible, only travel during daylight hours, don’t travel alone, and stay on main roads instead of taking shortcuts.

Have enough over-the-counter and prescription medications for your family and pets.

Make sure your gutters are cleared of leaves. Call 311 to report clogged storm drains/catch basins and other non-emergency hazards or damage.

Keep your vehicle’s fluids tanks – gas, water, antifreeze and windshield wiper – full.

Have a flashlight, blankets, and scrapers in your vehicle before a storm begins.

Install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home and/or replace the batteries in existing devices.

Do not use a gas oven, generator, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline burning device inside your home, basement, or garage.

Avoid frozen pipes by allowing a small trickle of water to run through the pipes.

The District Snow Team will continue to monitor the weather forecast and adjust its response as necessary. For more information about DC’s snow program and preparing for winter weather, visit snow.dc.gov.

