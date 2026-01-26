PNXP Launches New Website Ahead of February 2026 Platform Debut
Multi-asset digital lending platform unveils online presence as it prepares to bridge traditional pawn services with blockchain technology
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCID: PNXP) today announced the launch of its new corporate website, marking a significant milestone as the company advances toward its February 2026 platform launch. The website provides comprehensive information about the company's innovative multi-asset digital lending platform, which will accept cryptocurrency, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets as collateral.
"Our new website represents the digital front door to a lending revolution," said Frank, Founder and CEO of PNXP "We're building the first unified platform that bridges traditional pawn services with blockchain technology across all three major digital asset classes. This website gives investors, potential customers, and partners a window into what we're creating—a safer, more transparent, and more versatile lending solution than anything currently available in the market."
The newly launched website features detailed information about the company's planned product offerings, including stablecoin lending, cryptocurrency-backed loans, NFT collateralization, and tokenized real-world asset financing. Visitors can explore the platform's signature cross-collateralization capability, which will enable borrowers to combine multiple asset types in single loan positions at more favorable terms than single-asset competitors offer.
Addressing a Trillion-Dollar Opportunity
PNXP dba Crypto2Cash Loans is entering a market projected to expand from $36.5 billion today to $3.5-20 trillion by 2030. The company's website outlines how its platform addresses the critical gap in digital finance where no competitor currently offers integrated lending across crypto, NFTs, and RWAs. While Nexo and Ledn dominate crypto lending, Blend controls 93% of NFT lending, and Centrifuge and Maple Finance lead RWA lending—none offer a unified solution with cross-collateralization capabilities.
The new Crypto2Cash Loans website includes:
Platform Overview: Detailed explanations of lending products across stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets
Risk Management Framework: Information about the company's conservative 50-75% LTV ratios, prohibition on rehypothecation, and real-time proof-of-reserves commitment.
Service Tiers: Descriptions of both retail and institutional service offerings, including white-glove institutional support and mobile-first retail interfaces
Investor Information: Resources for shareholders and prospective investors interested in the company's growth trajectory
Educational Resources: Content helping visitors understand multi-asset lending and the tokenization revolution
Launch Timeline: Updates on the February 2026 platform debut and phased rollout plans
Building for the Future
Crypto2Cash Loans is architecting its platform to avoid the catastrophic failures that plagued previous industry leaders. The website details how the company's infrastructure incorporates lessons learned from the collapses of Celsius, BlockFi, Voyager, and Genesis—which collectively cost customers over $5 billion in losses. Key safeguards include institutional-grade custody partnerships with providers such as BitGo, Fireblocks, and Anchorage Digital, comprehensive insurance coverage, and automated liquidation protections.
ABOUT PNXP dba Crypto2Cash Loans.
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company. bda Crypto2Cash Loans, (ticker: $PNXP) is developing a multi-asset digital lending platform scheduled to launch in February 2026. The company is positioning itself as the first unified platform to bridge traditional pawn services with blockchain technology, accepting cryptocurrency, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets as collateral. By offering cross-collateralization capabilities and institutional-grade security with radical operational transparency, Crypto2Cash Loans aims to capture significant market share in the rapidly expanding digital asset lending industry. The company operates three integrated business lines: digital pawn lending, corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, and a planned nationwide network of RWA ATMs.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Crypto 2 Cash platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.
Digital assets including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets are highly volatile and speculative. Values may fluctuate significantly, and you may lose some or all of your principal. Regulatory frameworks are evolving and may impact asset values or service availability. Our platform utilizes blockchain technology and smart contracts, which carry inherent technical risks. This is not financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. Only invest what you can afford to lose. Services may not be available in all jurisdictions. Past performance does not guarantee future results. By engaging with Crypto 2 Cash Loans, you acknowledge and accept these risks.
