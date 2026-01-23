School Signals Launches Text-to-Speech (TTS) with Language Translation for Multilingual School Districts Across the U.S.

Text-to-Speech (TTS) Voice Messages for District School Communication School Signals Communication & Parent Engagement App School Signals

AI-powered text-to-speech voice messages deliver translated school communication, reaching multilingual families without increasing administrative workload.

Voice messages delivered in a family’s home language send a clear message that districts are committed to communicating with families in ways that are low-barrier for them.” — James Shields, CEO of School Signals

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- School Signals , a next-generation school communication and family engagement platform with a mobile app, announced a new addition to its communication solutions: a Text-to-Speech (TTS) Voice Message feature that translates written messages before voice delivery, allowing families to receive calls in their home language.Unlike traditional recorded voice calls, Text-to-Speech Voice Messages are generated from written posts and translated automatically before delivery, reducing the time and effort required to send voice messages home.Administrators and teachers generate voice messages from the same interface they already use to post district, school, and classroom updates, without any additional steps or separate workflows.Voice messages are delivered to parents in the language on file with the school, helping reach families with limited English proficiency and ensuring important updates are accessible to them.“The Text-to-Speech Voice Message feature was developed directly in response to what schools told us they struggle with,” said James Shields, CEO of School Signals “We’re in conversations with districts where up to 90% of students come from families whose first language is not English. Voice messages delivered in a family’s home language send a clear message that districts are committed to communicating with families in ways that are low-barrier for them,” Shields continued.School Signals is among the first school communication platforms to offer the AI-driven TTS technology as part of an integrated communication system.While AI-powered translation enables faster, broader access to voice communication, School Signals encourages schools to use clear, simple language and to review messages carefully, noting that AI translation—like human translation—is not error-free.School Signals offers free product discovery demos for districts and schools to review this feature. Please go to https://schoolsignals.net/demo About School SignalsSchool Signals is a unified platform for school communication that gives every stakeholder a voice. It focuses on two-way modules and updates that reach all parties. In School Signals, principals and communication directors issue critical alerts; teachers post updates and host PTCs; parents volunteer, RSVP, and use the app to message their child’s teacher.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.