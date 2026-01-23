Gov. Cox calls for a return to America’s founding principles in 2026 State of the State

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 22, 2026) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox delivered his 2026 State of the State address tonight at the Utah State Capitol, calling on Utahns and lawmakers to recommit to the civic virtue, moral character, and habits of self-government that have sustained the American experiment for nearly 250 years.

Speaking as Utah enters the 250th year since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Gov. Cox emphasized that liberty and prosperity depend not only on strong institutions and sound policy, but on the character of the people and leaders who uphold them.

“As we begin the 2026 legislative session, in the 250th year of the American experiment, I echo the words of Senator Coolidge,” Gov. Cox said. “Have faith in America. Have faith in Utah. And always — have faith.”

In remarks grounded in the nation’s founding ideals, Gov. Cox reflected on the Declaration of Independence and the Founders’ understanding of the “pursuit of happiness” as a life of purpose, service, self-mastery, and moral formation — not simply material comfort or pleasure.

Gov. Cox also cited an address by former President Calvin Coolidge, emphasizing the importance of restraint in lawmaking, respect for the separation of powers, and a focus on outcomes rather than the volume of legislation. He urged lawmakers to recognize the limits of government and the importance of personal responsibility, community, and character in sustaining self-government.

The governor outlined several priorities for the 2026 legislative session:

Early literacy: Gov. Cox noted that nearly half of Utah’s third graders are not reading at grade level, calling literacy “moral infrastructure” essential to freedom, opportunity, and self-governance. He emphasized the goal of every child reading well, early, and with confidence, and thanked Sen. Ann Millner and Rep. Karen Peterson for leading literacy reforms.

Housing: Gov. Cox urged action to increase housing supply and keep homeownership within reach for working families. He called for zoning and permitting reform, infrastructure support, and policies that reduce barriers to building, stressing that “Utah will not become a state of renters.” He thanked Rep. Roberts and Sen. Fillmore for their leadership.

Homelessness, addiction, and fentanyl: Gov. Cox called for an approach that pairs compassion with accountability, focused on disrupting fentanyl trafficking while expanding treatment, recovery, and pathways back to stability. He thanked lawmakers for supporting coordinated, long-term solutions and noted Rep. Tyler Clancy will help lead this effort beginning in March.

Phones in schools and social media accountability: Gov. Cox warned that addictive technology is reshaping children’s attention, sleep, relationships, and mental health, and said families cannot solve the problem alone. He called for a statewide bell-to-bell phone ban during the school day and commonsense guardrails to hold major platforms accountable. He thanked Sen. Fillmore and Rep. Welton for leading on school phone policy.

Gov. Cox closed by cautioning against overreliance on legislation as a cure-all, arguing that lasting progress requires self-government rooted in virtue, responsibility, and service.

He concluded by calling on Utahns to approach the year ahead with confidence in one another and in the principles of representative government that have made Utah and the nation strong.

The entire transcription of the speech can be found here.