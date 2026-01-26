Dr. Joy Void-Holmes Wins ‘Favorite Hygiene Instructor’ at 2025 Nifty Thrifty Awards

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joy Void-Holmes, a nationally recognized dental hygiene educator, consultant, and speaker, has been named the 2025 “Favorite Hygiene Instructor” by the Nifty Thrifty Dentists community. This peer-voted award, announced in the December 2025 issue of Dental Lifestyles Magazine and presented at Dental Podfest in Orlando on January 15, celebrates her nearly 30-year impact on dental hygiene education, clinical systems, and practice growth.

The Nifty Thrifty Awards recognize professionals shaping the future of dentistry through innovation and service. The “Favorite Hygiene Instructor” category honors leaders who not only teach technique, but also transform how hygienists contribute to patient care and practice performance.

“I am honored to receive the Nifty Thrifty Favorite Hygiene Instructor Award at Dental Podfest,” said Dr. Joy Void-Holmes. “When hygienists are equipped with precision systems, powerful clinical skills, and prevention protocols, they not only transform patient health—they also impact the financial future of the practices they serve.”

At the heart of Dr. Void-Holmes’ work is her P3 Clinical Methodology™, a proprietary framework designed to elevate clinical hygiene standards while directly contributing to practice profitability. Since its inception, the methodology has been implemented in over 500 dental practices, training more than 2,000 dental hygienists. Practices adopting this system have reported an average 20% increase in profitability within the first year—underscoring its role in both patient care and business performance.

Through the P3 Hygiene Growth System™, Dr. Void-Holmes provides dental practices and DSOs with tools to align clinical training, operational systems, and performance metrics. Her programs are trusted by leading dental teams seeking to strengthen hygiene departments as key drivers of EBITDA-focused growth and long-term valuation.

She also serves as a Clinical Education & Launch Strategist, helping dental brands accelerate product adoption through evidence-based training, calibration, and education programs. Her consulting scope includes periodontal protocols, ergonomic instrumentation, infection control, and the business of dental hygiene.

“Dr. Joy Void-Holmes proves that exceptional patient care and sharp business acumen aren’t opposing forces, but natural partners in building a thriving practice,” said Dr. Glenn Vo, a spokesperson for Dental Lifestyles Magazine. “Her voice has helped reshape how our industry views the hygiene department, transforming it from a line item into a cornerstone of growth and patient trust. We are honored to celebrate a leader who doesn’t just elevate her profession but redefines what’s possible within it.”

About Dr. Joy, RDH™

Dr. Joy, RDH™ is the professional platform of Dr. Joy Void-Holmes, a Hygiene Profit and Practice Valuation Consultant, Clinical Education & Launch Strategist, and speaker with nearly three decades of experience in dentistry. Through her P3 Clinical Methodology™ and P3 Hygiene Growth System™, she helps hygienists, practice owners, and DSOs align hygiene excellence with patient outcomes and business growth.

