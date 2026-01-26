Dr. Joy Void-Holmes Wins ‘Favorite Hygiene Instructor’ at 2025 Nifty Thrifty Awards

About

I’m Dr. Catrise Austin, a celebrity branding coach, best-selling author, and media personality. I help entrepreneurs, doctors, and experts like you build powerful, authority-driven brands using my Fame Formula™—a system I developed to help you get seen, get heard, and get paid. With over two decades of experience and features on The Today Show, Dr. Oz, and Entrepreneur Magazine, I’m here to help you clarify your message, grow your influence, and become the go-to leader in your field.

