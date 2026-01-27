Furuno to showcase new clinical chemistry analyzer CA-310 at World Health Expo Labs Dubai 2026

Clinical Chemistry Analyzer CA-310

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO, JAPAN, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furuno will exhibit at World Health Expo Labs Dubai 2026 (formerly Medlab Middle East), an international exhibition for medical and laboratory technologies to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 10 to 13, 2026.

This major global event attracts approximately 35,000 professionals from more than 180 countries, with over 850 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge medical and laboratory technologies. The exhibition covers a wide range of fields related to medical laboratories, including diagnostic instruments, reagents, imaging diagnostics, laboratory equipment, and healthcare services.

■Our exhibit highlights

At this exhibition, Furuno will showcase its Clinical Chemistry Analyzer CA Series, dedicated reagent line, and the Ultrasonic Muscle Imaging System UT‑2000. The highlight of the booth will be the new CA‑310, which features a space-efficient design for laboratories and enhances operational efficiency in clinical laboratories. Live demonstrations will be available at the booth, where visitors can observe the operability and measurement workflow firsthand.

■Features of the New “CA-310”

・Space-saving design: Enables efficient testing in limited laboratory spaces

・Reduced reagent consumption: Minimum sample volume 1.0 μL; minimum reaction volume 80 μL

・Quality enhancement functions: HIL detection (hemolysis, icterus, lipemia), QC and calibration history management

・Ease of use & environmental considerations: Automated hemolysis function for HbA1c testing; equipped with power‑saving mode

■Exhibited products

<Clinical Chemistry Analyzer CA Series>

The CA Series is a line of clinical chemistry analyzers designed to measure enzymes, lipids, proteins, glucose, and other components in clinical specimens such as blood and urine. The lineup includes compact desktop models and a high capacity floor standing model, providing solutions for a wide range of facilities—from clinics to hospitals and large testing laboratories.

The tabletop models, CA‑310 and CA‑400, offer compact installation while achieving high dispensing and photometric accuracy comparable to larger systems. The CA‑310 also supports measurements using its automated hemolysis function for HbA1c testing, which is in high demand for diabetes diagnostics. The floor‑standing CA‑800 is a high-performance analyzer capable of efficiently processing large sample volumes in continuous operation. It also supports expansion through integration with its dedicated rack handler and sample transfer line.

CA-310 and CA-400

Nonproprietary name: Clinical Chemistry Analyzer

Classification: General medical devices, specially- designed medical devices requiring maintenance

https://www.furuno.com/en/products/ClinicalChemistryAnalyzer/CA-310

https://www.furuno.com/en/products/ClinicalChemistryAnalyzer/CA-400

CA-800

Nonproprietary name: Clinical Chemistry Analyzer

Classification: General medical devices, specially- designed medical devices requiring maintenance, installation controlled medical devices

https://www.furuno.com/en/products/ClinicalChemistryAnalyzer/CA-800

<Ultrasonic Muscle Imaging System UT-2000>

The UT-2000 is a palm-sized ultrasound scanner designed to simplify the visualization of cross-sectional muscle shape. By simply moving the device, the cross-sectional images of the targeted area are displayed on a connected tablet. This innovative system utilizes ultrasound technology, eliminating any risk of radiation exposure while displaying the image of quadriceps femoris.

UT-2000

Nonproprietary name: Ultrasonic Muscle Imaging System

Certification number: 306AABZX00047000

Classification: Controlled medical device, specially- designed medical devices requiring maintenance

Driven by our vision “achieve better safety, security and comfort to bring about a society and sea navigation that considers the needs of people and the environment," we are committed to developing and delivering innovative products and high-quality services, contributing to the early diagnosis of diseases, supporting health maintenance, and ultimately enhancing the quality of life for people worldwide.

■Outline of the event

Official name of the event: World Health Expo Labs Dubai 2026

Event dates: February 10 – February 13, 2026

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates

Furuno booth number: S3.E66

Organizer: Informa Markets

Official website: https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/labs/dubai/en/home.html

■For any enquiries, please contact

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

2-20 Nishinomiyahama, Nishinomiya, Japan, 662-0934

TEL: +81 798-33-7555

Contact: https://www.furuno.co.jp/en/contact/cnt_medical_e01.html

