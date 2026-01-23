Lavender Coffee Boutique Expands to Cherry Hills Village: Crafted in Colorado for Mornings that Matter

Building on the success of its popular Pearl Street location, the Cherry Hills Village boutique offers the same inviting atmosphere and signature menu that have made Lavender Coffee Boutique a Denver favorite.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lavender Coffee Boutique officially opened the doors to its second full-service coffee shop at 1400 E. Hampden Avenue. The new 1,650-square-foot location brings the brand’s celebrated low-acid, certified mold-free beans, handcrafted beverages, and house-made syrups to a neighborhood eager for elevated, wellness-minded coffee options.Building on the success of its popular Pearl Street location, the Cherry Hills Village boutique offers the same inviting atmosphere and signature menu that have made Lavender Coffee Boutique a Denver favorite — with a clear emphasis on intention, slow coffee, and human connection. The new site is led by the seasoned manager from the Pearl Street shop, ensuring consistent service and a commitment to community.At the heart of Lavender’s operation is its Denver roastery. Small-batch roasting preserves rich flavor while minimizing acidity, producing a clean, gut-friendly cup without compromising taste. Every batch is crafted in Colorado for mornings that matter.“Our mission is to create intentional, design-forward cafés that invite people to slow down, connect, and experience coffee as a wellness ritual — transforming every visit into a moment of calm and belonging,” said Lindsey Sozio, founder of Lavender Coffee Boutique. “We’re moving beyond the caffeine transaction to honor the ritual of daily coffee. In a world increasingly shaped by AI, we’re creating spaces and experiences that remind us of the importance of human interaction and our connectedness.”Lavender Coffee Boutique frames its cafés as a new kind of “third space” that balances community and wellness, aiming to anchor neighborhoods in stillness and connection as the brand grows regionally.The opening expands Lavender Coffee Boutique’s footprint, which includes the Pearl Street flagship and an integration at Club Greenwood, The Coffee Bar by Lavender. The brand also reinforces community impact through partnerships with organizations like the Women’s Bean Project, pairing wellness-minded coffee with meaningful local support.Located on East Hampden, the boutique fills a local gap: the nearest widely listed full-service coffee option is over two miles away. Lavender Coffee Boutique offers convenient access to specialty, low-acid coffee for residents, workers, and commuters seeking a thoughtful, restorative coffee experience.Daily offerings at the Cherry Hills Village location mirror the beloved Pearl Street menu: espresso and brewed coffee from certified mold-free beans, signature lattes and seasonal drinks featuring house-made syrups, made-to-order paninis, and a curated selection of house and local baked goods.Lavender Coffee Boutique will host a public Grand Opening party in February featuring fun activations throughout the day. Further details will be announced on Lavender Coffee Boutique’s website and social channels.About Lavender Coffee BoutiqueLavender Coffee Boutique is a Denver roaster, retailer, and neighborhood café dedicated to producing low-acid, certified mold-free coffee and fostering community connection. With a Pearl Street flagship, a dedicated Denver roastery, an integration at Club Greenwood, and the new Cherry Hills Village boutique, Lavender Coffee Boutique combines small-batch roasting, health-minded sourcing, and intentional design to brew better days, one mindful cup at a time.

