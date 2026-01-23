Catwalk.ai Launches Hybrid AI Fashion Model Agency, Opening Fashion Modelling to Anyone

Catwalk.ai enables brands to mix AI and real models while allowing individuals to earn recurring income from licensed AI fashion twins.

The future of fashion is hybrid, where AI extends human presence beyond physical shoots, enabling brands to move faster while talent participates in the fashion economy on an ongoing basis.” — Rohan Sinclair Luvaglio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catwalk.AI today announced the launch of its Hybrid AI Fashion Model Agency , enabling fashion models, creators, and everyday individuals to create professional AI fashion twins and earn income from global brand campaigns, generating recurring revenue rather than one-off shoot fees.The launch reflects a shift in how fashion content is produced, combining AI generated models with real world talent within a single production and licensing platform. Talent upload images and video, connect their social accounts, and have an AI fashion twin created that can be used across professional photo shoots, video campaigns, and branded UGC content, without the need for physical travel or traditional agency structures.The fashion platform opens access to fashion modelling beyond conventional industry boundaries. By allowing both professional models and non models to participate, Catwalk.AI enables brands to license AI versions of real people for campaigns that prioritise speed, scalability, and cost efficiency while retaining human identity behind the content.At the centre of the platform is Catwalk.AI Studio , a built in AI production environment that supports instant fashion shoots, lookbooks, social content, and video production. Brands can generate visuals on demand, produce UGC style content at scale, or combine AI fashion models with real talent to create hybrid campaigns tailored to different markets and audiences.The hybrid approach also allows brands to book real human models for physical shoots in locations worldwide, while seamlessly integrating AI generated content within the same campaign. The company positions this model as a way to balance efficiency with authenticity, keeping real people at the core of fashion storytelling.Catwalk.AI aims to build a unified fashion platform serving models, brands, and agencies. Beyond AI fashion models, the company is developing a broader suite of generative tools, including virtual try on, AI fashion design, and end to end production workflows for both UGC and large scale commercial shoots.By bringing AI, real models, and production together in one platform, Catwalk.ai is positioning itself at the intersection of technology, talent, and modern fashion commerce.About Catwalk.AICatwalk.AI is an AI powered fashion platform enabling models, creators, brands, and agencies to produce, license, and scale fashion content using a hybrid of AI and real world talent.Press enquiries: press@catwalk.aiWebsite: https://catwalk.ai

