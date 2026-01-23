iQIBLA officially enters the LULU channel: opening a new chapter in the smart technology of Muslims in the Middle East

iQIBLA Brand LOGO LULU Hypermarket iQIBLA products in LULU Hypermarket iQIBLA products in LULU channel iQIBLA Perfect Ramadan Gift 2026

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the NO.1 technology brand for Muslims and the inventor of the smart Zikr ring, iQIBLA announced that it has officially reached a strategic cooperation with the Middle Eastern retail giant LULU, marking a new stage in the channel layout of this innovative brand in the Middle East market. This cooperation not only strengthens iQIBLA's market penetration in the Middle East, but also brings unprecedented convenience and technology experience to consumers.

Deeply cultivating the needs of Muslims, iQIBLA leads the new trend of intelligent technology

Since its establishment in 2020, iQIBLA has always been committed to providing innovative products that integrate traditional beliefs and modern technology for the global Muslim community. Its core product, the smart Zikr ring, realizes the tasbih counting function through physical button design, combines traditional prayer beads with modern technology to create differentiated products, and synchronizes them to the supporting APP to form social interaction, becoming a "rigid artifact" in the daily practice of Muslims in the Middle East.

With a deep understanding of Middle Eastern culture and technological innovation, iQIBLA has quickly emerged as an industry benchmark. The first product launched in 2021, the Zikr Ring, has won wide popularity among Muslim consumers, and the product lines have been expanded to salat counters, Qwatch - Bluetooth smartwatches and kid's smartwatches and Qphone. At the same time, the iQIBLA Life APP has also been developed, which integrates praise counters, qibla compasses, prayer time reminders, Quran players, Dua, and other functions, which can support all iQIBLA terminals and realize the expansion of functions, to build a complete faith technology ecosystem.

Joining forces with LULU to expand the retail territory in the Middle East

This entry into the LULU channel is a key step for iQIBLA to deepen its layout in the Middle East market. As a leading retail giant in the Middle East, LULU has an extensive network of offline stores and a strong brand influence. Through the partnership, iQIBLA's products will directly reach millions of consumers in the Middle East, further solidifying its market position as the "Muslim No. 1 technology brand".

Jack Shao, founder of iQIBLA, said: "The partnership with LULU is an important milestone in the brand's globalization strategy. We always focus on user needs and provide Muslims with a more convenient and intelligent way to practice their faith through technological innovation and channel expansion. LULU's channel strengths will help us accelerate this vision."

This channel expansion is another initiative by iQIBLA to improve the customer experience. In the future, the brand will continue to provide more solutions that integrate faith and technology for the global Muslim community through technological innovation and channel optimization.

For more info, please visit iQIBLA official website https://iqibla.com/

