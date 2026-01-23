GRAMMY-NOMINATED SINGER, SONGWRITER, PRODUCER TRAVIS MALLOY, TO RELEASE 3 NEW SINGLES, an EP and HOST GRAMMY BRUNCH

2026 MBT Grammy Brunch Two-Time Grammy Nominee Travis Malloy Travis Malloy and the Urban Worship Collective EP | THE BLESSING

​​Malloy's MBT Gra​mmy Brunch ​Will Honor Casting Exec Robi Reed ​& Three-Time Grammy-Nominated Deitrick Haddon on 1/31 at The SunRose​, West Hollywood​, CA

Honored to ​create an opportunity where influential leaders are recognized for their contributions to culture, community, and creativity. Grateful for today's performers who support the vision!” — Travis Malloy Singer | Songwriter | Producer. MBT Brunch Curator

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two-time Grammy-nominee, Travis Malloy , in conjunction with the brand he founded, MILLIONS. BILLIONS. TRILLIONS.™ will host an exclusive, invite-only MBT Grammy Brunch , Saturday, January 31st, 2026, ​at The SunRose​, West Hollywood, CA. The event honors legendary ​Casting ​Executive ​and Producer Robi Reed ​and Gospel Singer, Songwriter and Music Producer Deitrick Haddon, with ​MBT Icon Awards ​for their cultural impact and contributions to film, ​music and television​.The event features curated programming, special fashion presentations and guest performances from Grammy Award–winning gospel powerhouse Kim Burrell, R&B standout TA Thomas and the incomparable Angel Taylor, member of the acclaimed gospel group Trin-i-tee 5:7. Malloy debuts 3 of his just-released singles - The Blessing, (Afrobeats) featuring Jim Jones) Total Praise, featuring Carvena Jones and He Is from his upcoming EP with the Urban Worship Collective, The Blessing, at the brunch. Each single drops on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major digital streaming platforms on 1/30/26.Also showcasing at the MBT Grammy Brunch, special fashion moments from The Millions. Billions. Trillions brand, a premier cultural platform dedicated to celebrating excellence, impact, and legacy across music, media, and entertainment​, reflected in fashion and founded by Malloy.Travis Malloy had this to say about the 2026 MBT Grammy Brunch celebration, "It is a privilege for me to be able to ​create an opportunity where influential leaders are recognized not only for their success, but for their contributions to culture, community, and creativity. And…immense gratitude to our amazingly talented performers for supporting this vision, I am truly honored and grateful!​”​​About​ Travis MalloyTravis Malloy is two-time Grammy Nominee for his work as a songwriter and producer and an ASCAP Award winner. During his 15 year music career, he has released 5 albums and has worked with top talent ranging from Kirk Franklin and Monica to Faith Evans and Missy Elliott. An engaging entrepreneur, Malloy is the Founder and President of The MBT (Millions Billions Trillions) Brand and Malloy Entertainment LLC, his music and publishing entity.About Millions. Billions. Trillions.™Millions. Billions. Trillions.™ (MBT) is a premier platform dedicated to honoring excellence and impact within entertainment, media, business, and culture. Through high-level events, strategic partnerships, fashion and original content, MBT highlights individuals and brands that inspire, innovate, and influence generations.-end-

