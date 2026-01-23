MedBetterHealth Partners With CareGivers of America as Key Partner for CMS’s GUIDE Dementia Model

MedBetterHealth.org Partners with CareGivers of America

New partnership expands access to home based dementia care, caregiver support, and Medicare covered respite services across South Florida.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedBetterHealth, a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)–approved participant in the Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, today announced that it has selected CareGivers of America as a key strategic partner to expand access to comprehensive, home-based dementia care for Medicare beneficiaries across South Florida.

Through this partnership, MedBetterHealth will collaborate with CareGivers of America to deliver coordinated dementia care services under the CMS GUIDE Model, including care navigation, caregiver education, 24/7 support, and Medicare-covered respite services. The collaboration is designed to improve quality of life for individuals living with dementia while reducing caregiver burden and unnecessary hospitalizations.

“Selecting the right community partners is critical to the success of the GUIDE Model,” said Dr. Erik Ilyayev, CEO of MedBetterHealth. “CareGivers of America brings decades of experience, deep community roots, and a proven commitment to compassionate, in-home care. Together, we are creating a seamless, patient-centered dementia care experience that supports both patients and their caregivers.”

CareGivers of America has more than 30 years of experience serving seniors throughout Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, and the Treasure Coast. The organization is widely recognized for its personalized approach to home care, extensive caregiver network, and commitment to helping clients remain safe and independent in their homes.

“We are proud to partner with MedBetterHealth as part of the CMS GUIDE Model,” said Matt Murphy, CEO of CareGivers of America. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to help individuals live with dignity and independence at home. By working together, we can ensure families affected by dementia receive coordinated, high-quality support at every stage of the journey.”

The CMS GUIDE Model is an eight-year, nationwide initiative designed to transform dementia care by providing comprehensive, coordinated services to people living with dementia and their unpaid caregivers. As a GUIDE Model participant, MedBetterHealth delivers interdisciplinary dementia care through a combination of in-home medical services, care navigation, caregiver training, and access to respite care, all covered under traditional Medicare.

About MedBetterHealth

MedBetterHealth is a CMS-selected participant in the GUIDE Model, specializing in dementia

care, care navigation, and home-based medical services. Through innovative partnerships and a

patient-centered approach, MedBetterHealth is redefining how dementia care is delivered by

focusing on quality, coordination, and caregiver support.

About CareGivers of America

At CareGivers of America, our mission is to be a trusted partner to seniors and their families. We

are here to ensure that this chapter of life is filled with dignity, respect, and comfort, because

everyone deserves to age with grace and the right support by their side.

As a trusted partner and ally, we collaborate closely with the families of our clients, striving to

keep communication transparent and provide peace of mind every step of the way.

Media Contact:

MedBetterHealth.org

Phone: 305-339-1756

Email: Guide@medbetterhealth.org

