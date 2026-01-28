Differson LLC Launches McRock: The World’s First Context-Driven Music Ecosystem Where Every Story Becomes a Soundtrack

McRock : Drop It Like It's Rock.

Beyond AI creation, McRock features DDEX-standard label integration and a fraud-proof $0.10 royalty model to restore value to real music and creators globally.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Differson LLC today announced the global launch of McRock, a first-of-its-kind music platform designed to transform personal experiences into high-fidelity soundscapes. McRock introduces a proprietary, software-copyrighted context-driven generation system, allowing users to craft original music simply by engaging in a dialogue with a creative AI assistant.A New Way to Experience Music McRock is built on the belief that music should be as personal as the stories behind it. The app’s intuitive interface allows anyone to chat with a creative AI to craft original songs—choosing their own genres, moods, and instruments. Whether it’s a song for a workout or a simple memory, McRock makes high-quality, authentic music creation accessible to everyone.The platform is defined by a high-aesthetic vision directed by founder and art director Jina Shim. Centered on a beautiful, modern vinyl-inspired UI/UX, McRock is not a conventional streaming service, but a creative tool designed to enhance human expression and celebrate the visual soul of music.Connecting Fans with Real Artists Beyond its creative tools, McRock serves as a premium streaming destination. The [Musicians] section features a diverse catalog of verified human artists, supported by a DDEX-standard ingestion pipeline. This allows major and independent labels to host "Real Music" in a high-integrity environment, giving fans a place to support professional talent alongside AI-enhanced creativity.The "Fair Play" Standard: Stable and Authentic McRock is built to restore value to the creator economy through industry-leading transparency:Real-Time Transparency: Proprietary technology ensures 100% accurate, fraud-free streaming counts.The $0.10 Royalty Model: To prioritize quality over bot-driven volume, McRock offers a disruptive $0.10 USD per-stream royalty rate. By implementing a "1-1-1" protocol (one play, per track, per day, per account), the platform ensures every cent represents a genuine human connection.Integrated Payouts: Using Stripe infrastructure, creators and artists can track and withdraw earnings directly, creating a sustainable ecosystem for the next generation of talent."We wanted to build a place where music feels personal again," says Jina Shim, Founder of Differson LLC. "As a musician whose work has been featured on 16 international radio stations, I know that authenticity is everything. McRock is a hybrid world where human passion and smart technology live together. As our motto says, we 'Drive Differ, Dive Deeper'—merging advanced technology with creativity to transform how people experience their own stories."Upcoming International Presence The launch of McRock coincides with founder Jina Shim’s upcoming travel to San Francisco this March for her graphic art exhibition at Superfair. This international presence highlights the multi-disciplinary creative vision—spanning music, fine art, and software engineering—that drives the Differson LLC brand.About Differson LLC "Drive Differ, Dive Deeper." Differson LLC is a US-based media and technology company focused on democratizing creativity. By merging advanced, copyrighted technology with high-level artistic direction, Differson LLC is dedicated to building tools that transform industries and empower voices through the power of sound.Media Contact: Jina Shim Founder, Differson LLC [Official Website : www.differson.net ] [Official YouTube Channel : https://www.youtube.com/@differsonllc

