Comfort Class Expands Tulsa HVAC Operations with Appointment of Industry Veteran Josh Burrus

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comfort Class, a leading regional provider of chimney and air services, announced today the appointment of Josh Burrus to its Tulsa division. Burrus, a seasoned HVAC specialist with nearly 20 years of experience, will lead sales and service operations to meet the increasing demand for high-quality heating and cooling solutions in the Tulsa and Bixby markets.A native of Oklahoma and a long-time Bixby resident, Burrus brings a comprehensive background in both residential and commercial HVAC systems. Throughout his career, he has worked across all facets of the trade, earning a reputation for technical versatility and a commitment to mastering emerging climate control technologies. His appointment marks a significant step in Comfort Class's mission to provide full-spectrum home comfort services backed by senior-level expertise.“Adding a professional of Josh’s caliber is a win for our customers in the Tulsa area,” said Richard Tattershall, owner of Comfort Class and Oklahoma’s first and only CSIA Certified Master Chimney Sweep. “In our industry, technical skill must be matched by clear communication and a genuine commitment to the homeowner. Josh’s nearly two decades of experience and his ability to solve complex system issues while keeping the customer informed align perfectly with the standards we have set at Comfort Class.”The expansion of the Tulsa HVAC Service team allows Comfort Class to provide faster response times and more specialized diagnostic services to the Eastern Oklahoma region. Burrus’s approach focuses on providing clear, actionable solutions for homeowners, ensuring systems operate at peak efficiency during Oklahoma’s demanding peak seasons.About Comfort Class:Comfort Class provides professional chimney, air duct, and HVAC services to homeowners throughout Oklahoma. Led by Richard Tattershall, the state’s only CSIA Certified Master Chimney Sweep (#64), the company specializes in safety-first maintenance and high-efficiency home comfort installations. For more information, visit comfortclasschimneysandairservice.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.