New Radio Show 'Beyond Mindset Limits' hosted by Tisha Marie Cain, JD, CHt, Launches on KMET 1490AM & 98.1FM

Many challenges to success aren’t a lack of opportunity, but a lack of clarity. Beyond Mindset Limits helps people see their options clearly and make decisions that support long-term success.” — Tisha Marie Cain, JD, CHt

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted by Tisha Marie Cain, Beyond Mindset Limits draws on Cain’s distinctive background as an executive counsel, C-suite breakthrough mindset coach, clinical hypnotherapist, and multiple #1 bestselling international author. Each episode examines how subconscious patterns shape leadership, business strategy, and personal decision-making, offering listeners practical frameworks to reframe challenges, strengthen confidence, and make choices guided by long-term vision rather than short-term pressure.The program also explores publishing as a strategic branding and credibility-building tool, highlighting how thought leadership, storytelling, and intentional visibility can support professional growth and influence. By integrating executive mindset mastery with legal awareness and personal wisdom, Beyond Mindset Limits encourages listeners to move through change with clarity and purpose, recognizing that meaningful progress comes from stepping forward informed and empowered.Beyond Mindset Limits airs every Wednesday at 4:00 PM Pacific Time on KMET 1490AM & 98.1FM, an ABC News Radio affiliate serving Southern California and a global listening audience through digital streaming platforms. Visit KMET for more information: https://www.kmet1490am.com/beyond-mindset-limits Tisha Marie Cain, JD, CHt, is an executive counsel, C-suite breakthrough mindset coach, clinical hypnotherapist, and multiple #1 bestselling international author and artist. She works with Fortune 500 executives, entrepreneurs, and visionary leaders, guiding them through deep mindset work and subconscious recalibration to support clarity, confidence, and self-liberation. Cain is widely sought after for her ability to elevate executive thinking and help leaders convert opportunity into strategic advantage.To learn more or schedule a private appointment, visit https://tishamariecain.com or for legal support visit https://www.cainslegalsupport.com

