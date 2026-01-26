San Diego Museum Museum Month Returns with Half-Off Admission to 70+ Museums in February

The San Diego Navy SEAL Museum is one of the 70+ museums participating in San Diego Museum Month.

Annual celebration includes diverse range of museums, historic sites, gardens, aquariums and other cultural attractions across the San Diego region

Uncover something new, fun and unexpected. Whether you’re a longtime local or visiting San Diego, Museum Month is the perfect time to save money while experiencing everything from dinosaurs to Degas.” — Tom Felkner, San Diego Museum Council

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Diego Museum Council announced today the return of San Diego Museum Month , running February 1–28, 2026, with half-off admission at 70+ museums and attractions across San Diego County and Tijuana. Whether you pick up a free printed pass at a public library or download a digital pass to your phone, Museum Month makes it simple – and affordable – to explore the region’s vibrant landscape of art, culture, history, science, nature and more.“Museum Month invites everyone to rediscover the museums they love, explore places they’ve been curious about, and uncover something totally new, fun and unexpected,” said Tom Felkner, Interim Executive Director of the San Diego Museum Council. “Whether you’re a longtime local or visiting San Diego, Museum Month is the perfect time to save money while experiencing everything from dinosaurs to Degas.”San Diego Museum Month was created in 1989 to promote the region’s diverse range of world-class cultural offerings during a traditionally slow period for most local museums. Last year, more than 145,000 people participated in the program across the region.The program includes a wide range of institutions, including not just museums, but also aquariums, gardens, historic sites, state parks and more. Some sites are free or donation-based, making them great options for budget-minded visitors. For a full list of participating locations, visit the San Diego Museum Council website Museum Month is made possible thanks to major funding by the Prebys Foundation with support from First 5 San Diego. Additional funding is provided by the California Arts Council, the County of San Diego, and the City of San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture, with special support from the San Diego Tourism Authority.Expanding access is a core goal of Museum Month. The San Diego Museum Council has again partnered with the Serra Cooperative Library System to make printed Museum Month passes available for residents across the San Diego region.How to Participate:• Printed Passes – Pick up a free printed Museum Month pass at approximately 80 public libraries, including branches managed by the City and County of San Diego and the Cities of Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Coronado, Escondido, National City and Oceanside. Passes will also be available at the UC San Diego Geisel and Sally T. Wong Avery Libraries, San Diego Law Library, City College Library, and Oceanside Welcome Center. Limit one pass per person.• Digital Passes – Download a digital version of the Museum Month pass directly to your phone. Passes for each participating location will be available on the San Diego Museum Council website beginning on February 1.New for 2026: Printed passes will be available for the first time at five libraries in Imperial County: Brawley Public Library, Enrique S. “Kiki” Camarena Memorial Library, El Centro Public Library, Imperial County Free Library, and Imperial Public Library.Guests can use their Museum Month pass to visit as many museums as they would like from February 1-28, 2026. Each Museum Month pass can be used for up to four half-off admissions at any of the participating locations. Half-off is based on full general admission prices. Some restrictions apply. Additional fees may apply for special exhibitions and events at some museums. Museum Month is not valid in conjunction with any other discounts or with the Balboa Park Explorer pass.Note: Some locations may accept printed passes only. Others, for example, Birch Aquarium, may require advance online reservations. Please check the website or call the venue for location-specific requirements before visiting.About San Diego Museum CouncilThe San Diego Museum Council (SDMC) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization comprised of more than 100 member locations across the San Diego region whose mission is to increase awareness, connect, serve and advocate for the diverse institutions within its membership. Each year, SDMC connects hundreds of thousands of San Diego residents and visitors to a range of arts and culture offerings through three signature programs, including Museum Month (February), The Big Exchange (May) and Kids Free in October. More information is available at www.sandiegomuseumcouncil.org

