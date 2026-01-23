A Provocative Examination of Faith, Power, and Moral Decline, America, O’ America, Why? Launches with Global Publication

Cover of America, O’ America, Why? by retired U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber, now set for global release. Author E. Richard Webber with his book America, O’ America, Why?, a reflection on faith, justice, and moral responsibility.

“America, O’ America, Why?” by retired Judge E. Richard Webber examines faith, power, and moral decline in the U.S. and beyond.

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With its global publication, America, O’ America, Why? enters the international literary and cultural conversation as a bold, unflinching examination of moral drift, spiritual abandonment, and the societal consequences of elevating power and wealth above faith. Written by retired U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber, the book offers a deeply personal yet far-reaching reflection on the forces shaping not only the United States, but the moral trajectory of nations worldwide.Published for worldwide distribution, America, O’ America, Why? speaks to readers across borders, cultures, and belief systems, confronting universal questions of responsibility, justice, and accountability. Drawing on more than eight decades of lived experience, including service as a federal judge, attorney, and lifelong student of Scripture, Webber delivers a sobering message that challenges modern societies to confront uncomfortable truths.A Global Warning Rooted in Personal Experience and Moral ConvictionBlending memoir, historical reflection, legal insight, and spiritual analysis, America, O’ America, Why? traces the author’s life from rural Missouri to the federal bench, weaving deeply personal experiences with a broader critique of cultural and institutional decay. Webber argues that the turmoil facing modern America is not isolated, but reflective of a global pattern in which nations turn away from moral foundations in favor of materialism, self-interest, and false idols.The book confronts themes of faith, equality, justice, suffering, and redemption, asserting that societies cannot escape the consequences of abandoning spiritual accountability. Rather than offering abstract theory, America, O’ America, Why? grounds its message in lived reality, shaped by childhood hardship, profound physical trauma, decades of legal service, and a lifetime of faith-based reflection.About the AuthorE. Richard Webber is a retired United States District Judge whose career spans decades of service in the American legal system. In addition to eleven and a half years as a practicing attorney, seventeen years as a state court circuit judge, and more than twenty-seven years on the federal bench, Webber brings a lifetime of reflection shaped by personal adversity, public service, and intensive biblical study. America, O’ America, Why? represents his most direct and uncompromising call for moral reckoning and spiritual renewal.Global AvailabilityAmerica, O’ America, Why? will be published with global distribution, making it available to readers worldwide.Availability:Worldwide Release: Coming SoonISBN: 979-8-218-68891-2Publication Date: 2025Formats: Print and digital editions

