Parole Agents Lead Multi‑Agency Operation in Fresno Resulting in 19 Arrests

A multi-agency compliance operation led by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s (CDCR) Community Compliance Unit (CCU), along with Fresno parole agents, on Jan. 21, 2026, resulted in 19 arrests and numerous checks of sex offenders, gang-affiliated people and others under their supervision.

“These compliance checks support public safety and accountability by strengthening partnerships that encourage successful reintegration,” said Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) Director Bryan Bishop. “DAPO parole agents work diligently to ensure individuals under supervision are adhering to their conditions, helping maintain safe and thriving communities.”

“Operation New Year’s Resolve,” led by DAPO’s CCU, was assisted by approximately 79 law enforcement officers from state and local agencies. There were no injuries or uses of force related to the operation.

Individuals on parole are required to adhere to special conditions of parole including obeying the law, refraining from firearm possession or other weapons and regularly reporting to their parole agent. DAPO uses many operational strategies in communities to ensure public safety, bring supervised people into compliance and provide them with needed resources.

Those found in violation of parole will face possible revocation of parole or new criminal charges in relation to parole violations.

Operation New Year’s Resolve results:

25 targets contacted

19 targets arrested

4 Supervised Persons At-Large Apprehensions

5 weapons and ammunition recovered

Participating Law Enforcement Agencies included:

Division of Adult Parole Operations (Fresno Parole Units, Division Training Unit, and Community Compliance Unit)

Office of Correctional Safety Fugitive Apprehension Team (OCS-FAT)

Office of Correctional Safety Special Services Unit (SSU)

Division of Adult Institutions – Valley State Prison – Investigative Services Unit (ISU – K9)

Division of Adult Institutions – Central Transportation Hub

California Highway Patrol (CHP)

Fresno Police Department

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Fresno County Task Force Teams Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) Human Trafficking Sexual Predator Apprehension (HT /SPAT)

Fresno County District Attorney’s Office

Fresno County Probation Department

These targeted compliance operations are part of DAPO’s broader commitment to public safety, accountability, and successful reentry. By proactively engaging individuals under supervision, parole agents are able to identify and address noncompliance early, connect individuals with appropriate resources, and reinforce conditions designed to reduce recidivism.