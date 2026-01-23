Gourmet All-Day Café Toastique to Open First San Jose Location on Jan. 31

Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is continuing its West Coast expansion with the debut of its newest location in San Jose, California this month.

Customers Can Look Forward to a Nutrition-Forward Menu Handcrafted from Premium Ingredients

Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is continuing its West Coast expansion with the debut of its newest location in San Jose, California this month. The fast-casual restaurant will open its doors on Saturday, Jan. 31 at the entrance of San Pedro Square, located at 145 West Santa Clara Street. To celebrate the opening day, the first 100 customers in line starting at 8am will receive $50 in Toastique Reward Dollars with a minimum $10 purchase. Guests can also expect a DJ, raffle prizes and a family-friendly atmosphere throughout the morning.In the heart of Silicon Valley, Toastique – San Jose was designed to serve a fast-paced, wellness-focused community, seeking quality, balance, and convenience. The location is locally owned and operated by entrepreneur Rafi Ibrahimi, who is bringing Toastique’s vision to the South Bay with plans for continued expansion down the peninsula.With deep roots in the region, Ibrahimi is focused on introducing the Bay Area to Toastique’s commitment to craftsmanship — a nationally recognized brand that prides itself on making everything in-house, ultra-fresh and truly handmade. His vision centers on building a health-driven lifestyle brand that extends beyond the café, collaborating with local run clubs, gyms, fitness studios, and wellness groups to cultivate an active, connected culture.The San Jose location will cater to nearby tech offices, startups, corporate campuses, conventions, and events, offering convenient catering options and group orders tailored for fast-moving professional environments. With its proximity to major business centers and conference venues, Toastique – San Jose is positioned to become a go-to destination for clean, nourishing energy throughout the workday.Toastique – San Jose will also introduce the brand’s signature tri-blend coffee through an exclusive partnership with Lineage Coffee, to the Bay Area’s coffee culture, offering something both familiar and entirely new. Using beans sourced from Guatemala, Brazil and Ethiopia, the blend is designed to supplement the Bay Area’s daily coffee ritual with depth, balance and character.When it comes to the menu, the expansive offerings span artistic toast creations such as Avocado Smash, Smoked Salmon and PB Crunch, alongside blended fruit bowls packed with fresh superfoods such as Acai. Smoothies with options to add protein and collagen. Guests can also enjoy handcrafted smoothies including Blue Mystique, made with blue spirulina, and Green Machine, made with a mix of greens and fruits, as well as cold-pressed juices made in-house for maximum freshness. Hand-poured wellness shots and grab-and-go items round out the menu for those on the move.“We make everything in-house — from the hummus and guacamole to our aiolis, pesto and marinated tomatoes; everything is made with love,” said Ibrahimi.” “In Silicon Valley, performance, wellness and balance all intersect, and Toastique represents that intersection perfectly. Every menu item is crafted with clean ingredients down to the micronutrient, and our goal is to make healthy living feel approachable, social and energizing.”In addition to opening day, customers can look forward to special offers throughout the week including:Sunday, Feb. 1 - Free Drip Coffee with any purchase $10+Monday, Feb. 2 - $5 Juice on Tap with any purchase all-day (12oz)Tuesday, Feb. 3 - Free Coffee or Espresso Drink with any purchaseWednesday, Feb. 4 - $6 Smoothies all-day (16oz)Toastique - San Jose will be open from 8am-5pm on Jan. 31, and will then shift to 7am-5pm daily where it will offer an all-day menu. With plans already underway, Toastique will continue its regional growth with an upcoming Palo Alto location, further expanding its mission of bringing accessible, elevated health to Silicon Valley.For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/san-jose-downtown . Follow the brand updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastique About ToastiqueToastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique.

