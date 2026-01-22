Lawrence County Woman Sentenced for Wire Fraud Targeting the Missouri Lottery

Amy Young, 42, Mt. Vernon, Mo., sentenced in federal court today for her role in a wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud scheme that targeted the Missouri Lottery Commission and an area gas station.

