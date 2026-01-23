Global Soul Networks’ Sista Speak Episode 2 Explores Black Media Moguls and Blueprints for Success

Sista Speak Host Drea Renee and Tyrone Jackson Tyrone Jackson Sista Speak Hosts Drea Renee, Lauren Mayo and Ray Williams

One of the keys to being an entrepreneur is having the drive and willingness to achieve goals, and seeing things that other people don’t see. I call it seeing the future.” — Tyrone Jackson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Soul Networks’ talk show Sista Speak returns with Episode 2, delivering a dynamic and empowering conversation centered on Black media moguls, ownership, and innovation. Hosted by Drea Renee, Lauren Mayo, and Rae Williams, the episode opens with a thoughtful discussion on industry leaders Shonda Rhimes, Issa Rae, Oprah Winfrey, and Tyler Perry, examining how their commitment to ownership and strategic leadership reshaped the entertainment landscape and redefined success in Black media.

The hosts engage on a discussion around how these pioneers built lasting empires by maintaining creative control, developing scalable business models, and embracing innovation—naturally leading into a broader conversation about entrepreneurship, vision, and generational impact.

Joining the discussion is Tyrone Jackson, owner, producer, and lead host of Hot In Hollywood TV, whose journey mirrors those very principles. Jackson shares his rise from a challenging upbringing to becoming a respected entrepreneur, crediting his relentless drive, and the influence of his dedicated, forward-thinking father.

“As an entrepreneur, how do you handle no?” asks Drea. “There’s no such thing as no. I only look for the YES,” Jackson replies.

Rather than chasing trends, Jackson explains that his entrepreneurial approach focuses on identifying proven strategies and applying them consistently over time.

As the creator of Hot In Hollywood TV, creating shows like Sista Speak bridges gaps between the entertainment world and audiences, but is doing so with a strong aim for inlusivity and authenticity. This online streaming platform offers audiences direct access to Hollywood and the entertainment industry, primarily serving urban audiences free of charge. Tyrone is also the founder of Global Soul Networks, a distribution platform enabling digital content creators—such as Michelle Obama and Stephen A. Smith—to reach international audiences across regions including Africa, India, and Australia.

During the episode, Jackson encapsulates his entrepreneurial mindset with a powerful reflection: “One of the keys to being an entrepreneur is having the drive and willingness to achieve goals, and seeing things that other people don’t see. I call it seeing the future.”

Sista Speak and its guests, represent the new era of black entertainment in today's digital era, and this small group of smart, unapologetic African-American women, have found their place in that world.

As the streaming landscape expands, a new generation of innovative networks is redefining success by valuing authenticity over mass appeal. HotInHollywoodTV.com exemplifies this shift, spotlighting bold, culturally relevant voices often overlooked by mainstream platforms.

Episode 2 of Sista Speak reinforces the show’s mission to highlight stories of resilience, innovation, and ownership—connecting culture, media, and money in ways that resonate with today’s audiences.

Sista Speak Episode 2 is now available on YouTube

