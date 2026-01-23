Rising Sun Studio Announces Strategic Expansion of Rapid-Launch Web Design Services for Canadian Small Businesses

Founders Bashir Mohamed and Jibril Mohamed scale Rising Sun Studio's "Website in a Day" initiative to bridge the digital gap for entrepreneurs in Canada

At Rising Sun Studio, we believe every small business deserves a professional online presence. Our story is about helping business owners take their first step into the digital world.” — Bashir Mohamed

CALGARY, AB AND VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Sun Studio, a premier digital design agency specializing in high-performance web development, today announced the strategic expansion of its services across the Calgary and Vancouver metropolitan areas. Co-founders Bashir Mohamed and Jibril Mohamed are leading the initiative to provide small businesses with elite, conversion-focused digital assets designed for the modern 2026 search landscape.As local entrepreneurs face increasing pressure to maintain a professional online presence, Rising Sun Studio has scaled its flagship "Website in a Day" service . This streamlined model is engineered to address the specific challenges of small to mid-sized businesses, delivering professional, secure, and SEO-optimized websites in a fraction of the time required by traditional agency models."Our mission at Rising Sun Studio is to ensure that every small business, from local service providers to growing startups, has access to a digital presence that inspires trust," said Bashir Mohamed, Co-Founder of Rising Sun Studio. "By expanding our footprint in both Calgary and Vancouver, we are providing localized expertise that helps Western Canadian brands compete at a national level."A core differentiator for the studio is its commitment to total client ownership. Unlike many industry competitors, Rising Sun Studio ensures that all clients retain 100% control over their domains, hosting, and content from day one."Transparency is the foundation of our partnership with clients," added Co-Founder Jibril Mohamed. "In today’s economy, a website is a business's most valuable employee. We’ve built a system that combines technical precision like advanced caching and secure hosting , with a design philosophy that focuses on client goals rather than just aesthetics."In addition to its rapid-launch services, the studio offers fully custom web design and comprehensive local SEO strategies through its Small Business Growth Hub, a resource center dedicated to helping entrepreneurs maintain and scale their online visibility.For more information on Rising Sun Studio’s services or to book a consultation, visit https://risingsunstudio.ca About Rising Sun Studio:Co-founded by Bashir Mohamed and Jibril Mohamed, Rising Sun Studio is a Canadian web design studio with primary hubs in Calgary and Vancouver. The studio specializes in professional "Website in a Day" launches, custom web development, and secure hosting solutions for the small business ecosystem.

