PV Hardware Wins MESIA Award for Best Solar Tracker 2026 at WFES Abu Dhabi

PVH Receiving The Award

PVH Leads the Way with Back-to-Back Solar Industry Awards

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PV Hardware ( PVH ), a global leader in solar tracking solutions, has been awarded the MESIA Award for Best Solar Tracker 2026, marking the second consecutive year the company has received this prestigious regional recognition. The award was presented during the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2026, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).This back-to-back win underscores PVH’s continued leadership in innovation, reliability, and performance within the utility-scale solar sector across the Middle East and beyond. The MESIA Award recognizes outstanding achievements in clean energy technologies that contribute to advancing the region’s renewable energy landscape.Adding to its growing list of accolades, PVH also received the Solarabic PV Tracker Technology Leader Award further reinforcing the company’s strong reputation and sustained impact across the MENA solar market.PVH’s award-winning solar tracker solutions are designed to maximize energy yield, ensure long-term reliability under harsh environmental conditions, and support the region’s ambitious solar deployment goals. The company’s focus on engineering excellence, local market understanding, and continuous innovation has positioned it as a trusted partner for developers and EPCs worldwide.Speaking on the achievement, PV Hardware official said winning the MESIA Award for the second year in a row is a strong validation of its technology roadmap and its commitment to delivering high-performance solutions tailored to regional needs.The recognition at WFES 2026 highlights PVH’s pivotal role in driving the solar industry forward and supporting the global transition toward a more sustainable, low-carbon energy future.About PV Hardware (PVH)At PV Hardware (PVH), we provide cutting-edge solar tracking solutions designed to maximize performance and adaptability. Our portfolio includes single-axis trackers in single-row and dual-row configurations, seamlessly integrated with advanced control systems to optimize efficiency and minimize energy loss across a wide range of solar projects.As a fully integrated manufacturer, we design, produce, and supply our own trackers, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This allows us to tailor solutions to the specific needs of any project, adapting to diverse terrains, soil conditions, and climates while providing fast, reliable service without third-party dependencies.With over 40 GW of solar trackers supplied worldwide, PVH operates from advanced manufacturing facilities in Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Our new manufacturing headquarters in the USA further strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for locally sourced solutions with unmatched efficiency. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PVH continues to drive the global transition to renewable energy.

