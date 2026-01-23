Illusions In Sherwood Reimagines A Legendary Forest Where Magic, Betrayal, And Forbidden Love Collide

Illusions In Sherwood by Cari L. Kinz

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Illusions in Sherwood, author Cari L. Kinz breathes new life into one of literature’s most enduring legends, crafting a darkly enchanting fantasy where ancient magic, desire, and danger entwine beneath the green canopy of Sherwood Forest. Rich in atmosphere and emotional tension, the novel invites readers into a world where refuge can be deceptive and love can be both salvation and peril.

The story follows Silvie, a young woman fleeing a ruthless lord intent on forcing her into marriage. Desperate and hunted, she escapes into Sherwood Forest, a place whispered about in legend and feared for its secrets. There, she encounters Robin Hood and his band of loyal outlaws, protectors of the Greenwood and defenders of those with nowhere else to turn.

Yet Sherwood is no simple sanctuary. Beneath its towering trees and whispered folklore lies a darker truth. Lord Merrick, a cunning and merciless sorcerer, is determined to reclaim Silvie at any cost, and his reach extends further than she ever imagined.

At the heart of Illusions in Sherwood is Silvie’s awakening. To survive, she must uncover the truth about her family’s past and embrace a strength she never knew she possessed. Her journey transforms her from a hunted girl into a heroine forced to choose between safety and destiny, love and sacrifice.

Inspired by classic folklore and modern fantasy storytelling, Kinz weaves a richly atmospheric tale filled with magic, danger, and emotional depth. Fans of romantic fantasy will find familiar themes of mythic love, powerful heroines, and moral complexity, while discovering a fresh and immersive reimagining of a beloved legend.

