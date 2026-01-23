Digital.vote Announces Appointment of New CEO and Launch of Secure HOA Election Platform in California

Wallrug CEO, Rachelle Brady

New leadership and a secure HOA voting platform position Digital.vote to modernize community elections across California

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital.vote, a newly formed digital election company focused on modernizing homeowners association (HOA) election processes, today announced the appointment of Rachelle Brady as its Chief Executive Officer. The company will officially roll out its platform in California, with plans to expand into additional markets in the future.

Digital.vote was created to provide HOAs with a secure, transparent, and user-friendly solution for conducting elections online. The platform is designed to streamline voting, increase participation, and reduce administrative burdens while maintaining compliance with state regulations.

“HOA elections are essential to effective community governance, but too many still rely on paper and pen. Digital.vote brings elections into the digital age with secure, intuitive tools residents already use, simplifying the process so boards can focus on leading their communities," says Brady.

As CEO, Rachelle Brady brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling operations in highly regulated industries. She has held leadership roles at American Express and JetBlue Vacations, leading initiatives in fraud prevention, operational efficiency, and customer experience. Brady brings a practical, execution-focused approach to launching scalable, secure digital platforms. Under their leadership, Digital.vote will focus on product innovation, regulatory compliance, and partnerships with HOA management companies throughout California.

The initial California rollout reflects the company’s commitment to addressing one of the largest and most regulated HOA markets in the country. Digital.vote’s platform supports secure authentication, audit-ready reporting, and an intuitive voting experience for homeowners across desktop and mobile devices.

