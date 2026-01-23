James D McCall Jr Challenges Believers To Seek The Unfiltered Word Of God In An Imperative Christian Study: No More Lies

AN IMPERATIVE CHRISTIAN STUDY: NO MORE LIES (Red letter edition)

This bold and deeply researched study calls Christians to confront centuries of confusion and rediscover the pure, uncorrupted truth of God’s Word.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his powerful and thought-provoking book, An Imperative Christian Study: No More Lies (Red Letter Edition), author James D. McCall Jr. invites readers to take a courageous step toward uncovering the full truth of God’s Word. Through meticulous research and Spirit-led insight, McCall exposes historical distortions and mistranslations that have shaped Christian understanding for centuries, urging believers to discern between divine truth and human interference.

This groundbreaking work serves as both a revelation and a call to spiritual awakening. McCall traces the roots of intentional and accidental alterations within early English Bible translations dating back to the 1500s, presenting irrefutable evidence of how certain passages were manipulated by translators and editors. With clarity and conviction, he reveals how these changes have contributed to centuries of theological confusion—leaving believers with only fragments of God’s intended message.

“What I’ve written isn’t meant to attack faith,” says McCall. “It’s meant to restore it. God’s truth cannot be a lie, and a lie cannot be God’s truth. This book helps readers see the difference and reclaim what’s been hidden in plain sight.”

Throughout An Imperative Christian Study: No More Lies, McCall encourages readers to ask three powerful questions: Do I really want to know the truth? Can I handle the truth? Or will I continue to be satisfied believing man’s lies and deceptions? The answers to these questions, he argues, determine whether one truly seeks the wisdom of the Holy Spirit or settles for inherited misconceptions.

Far from a mere critique, McCall’s book provides a roadmap for spiritual discernment. Readers will learn how to recognize mistranslations, separate divine truth from human error, and deepen their relationship with God through authentic understanding of Scripture. Written with boldness and reverence, this study bridges the gap between scholarship and faith, offering clarity where confusion has long prevailed.

An Imperative Christian Study: No More Lies (Red Letter Edition) is more than a book—it’s a spiritual challenge to every believer. McCall’s message is clear: the time for blind acceptance has passed; now is the time to awaken, investigate, and embrace the truth of God’s unaltered Word.

