Reformed Church Home Recognized for Excellence in Senior Care

Reformed Church Home

Inspired Assisted Living, Advanced Rehabilitation, and Award-Winning Skilled Nursing in Central New Jersey

OLD BRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reformed Church Home, a distinguished not-for-profit senior living and long-term care community in Old Bridge, New Jersey, proudly announces its continued commitment to exceptional senior care through its comprehensive continuum of Inspired Assisted Living, Rehabilitation, and Skilled Nursing services.

Under the leadership of Executive Director and Administrator Kate Shepard, Reformed Church Home has earned recognition on the U.S. News & World Report list of Best Nursing Homes in New Jersey — a prestigious distinction that reflects the Home’s unwavering focus on quality, compassion, and dignity in elder care.

Situated on a peaceful 15-acre campus, Reformed Church Home provides a full spectrum of care designed to support seniors at every stage of life. From its thoughtfully branded Inspired Assisted Living community to cutting-edge Rehabilitation services and award-winning Skilled Nursing care, the Home delivers personalized programs tailored to each individual’s needs, preferences, and goals.

Inspired Assisted Living with Comfort and Dignity

Reformed Church Home’s Inspired Assisted Living community offers residents a home-like environment where comfort, choice, and purpose come together. Residents enjoy comfortable living spaces, engaging activities, and 24-hour wellness support, along with personalized assistance with daily living, medication management, and opportunities for social, spiritual, and physical enrichment — all while maintaining independence and a meaningful lifestyle.

Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services

The Home’s rehabilitation center features a state-of-the-art facility and a dedicated team of board-certified physical, occupational, and speech therapists. Residents recovering from surgery, illness, or injury receive individualized therapy plans designed to restore strength, mobility, and confidence, with family involvement encouraged throughout the recovery process.

Skilled Nursing Focused on Quality and Compassion

Reformed Church Home’s Skilled Nursing center delivers high-quality, 24-hour medical and personal care provided by a compassionate and highly trained professional team. From basic assistance to complex clinical care, the Skilled Nursing staff ensures each resident enjoys a safe, supportive, and engaging environment.

Recognition from U.S. News & World Report

The Home’s commitment to excellence has been affirmed by its inclusion on the U.S. News & World Report list of Best Nursing Homes in New Jersey, highlighting high performance in both long-term care and short-term rehabilitation — a testament to its skilled staff, resident-centered approach, and consistently strong outcomes.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized among the best in New Jersey,” said Kate Shepard, Executive Director and Administrator. “This distinction reflects the dedication of our talented team and our ongoing mission to provide senior care that honors the dignity, comfort, and individuality of every resident.”

For families seeking trusted Inspired Assisted Living, Rehabilitation, or Skilled Nursing services in Central New Jersey, Reformed Church Home continues to set the standard for excellence and compassionate care.

About Reformed Church Home

Reformed Church Home is a not-for-profit senior living community in Old Bridge, NJ, offering Inspired Assisted Living, Rehabilitation, Skilled Nursing, and Respite Care services. Guided by a mission of compassionate care in a spiritual, family-oriented environment, the Home serves seniors of all faiths with integrity and heart.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.