Fruitland angler catches new state record rainbow trout at Dworshak Reservoir

On Jan. 13, while many of Idaho’s anglers were breaking out the tape measure to check ice thicknesses and temperature gauges, one angler at Dworshak Reservoir had his tape measure out for a different reason.

Todd Phillips of Fruitland was taking advantage of some breaks in the cloudy weather while fishing at Dworshak Reservoir near Orofino. At one point, his rod tip bent violently towards the water, and after several minutes, he landed a trout the size of a Chinook salmon.

Now, most anglers will agree, any time a rainbow trout takes two hands to hold up, it's worthy of a day’s highlight reel. But this one turned out to be a new Idaho certified weight record. Phillips' fish came in at 20.03 pounds. The Dworshak giant edged the former record by a mere .03 pounds. Congratulations on the new spot atop the Idaho state record books!